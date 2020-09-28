Amazon to Hold Prime Day in October

The pandemic forced the company to postpone the sales event from July.

Sep 28th, 2020
Joseph Pisani
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is aiming to kickstart the holiday shopping season early this year.

The company is holding its annual Prime Day over two days in October this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. It's the first time Prime Day is being held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way to get people to start their holiday shopping.

Even before Amazon's announcement Monday, major retailers have said they plan to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October and offer deals earlier, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 this year, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time. In past years, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day.

Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles’ Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. Prime Day has become one of Amazon's biggest shopping days, since it offers some of its deepest discounts of the year.

Amazon also sees it as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can access the deals.

The company said Amazon Prime members in 19 countries will get access to deals this year, including two new ones: Brazil and Turkey. It already held Prime Day in India this summer.

More in E-Commerce
Signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City.
Sales at Walmart.com Boom as US Goes Online to Resupply
Walmart quickly became a lifeline for consumers early this year when COVID-19 first hit.
Aug 18th, 2020
Thumb
Retailers Team Up in Thinly Veiled Attack on Amazon
The group wants to force e-commerce platforms to verify information about third-party sellers.
Aug 17th, 2020
The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich. Amazon is heading to space. The online shopping giant received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit that would beam down internet service to earth. Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of the world that don’t have it.
Amazon Closer to Launching Satellites
The company received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Amazon
Amazon Forms Counterfeit Crimes Unit
The new task force is dedicated to bringing parties that list counterfeit products on its marketplace to justice.
Jul 1st, 2020
Ecommerce Online Shopping Concept 000065535089 Large
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Even in e-commerce, it always comes back to personal touches.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Zebra
Today’s New Tech Hub
Warehouses and DCs are fueling the on-demand economy in serving as the primary connection between suppliers, distributors, manufacturers and customers.
Jun 18th, 2020
Amazon Logo Ap
Despite Green Pledges, Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15%
The online shopping giant's carbon dioxide emissions were the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Grainger China
Grainger to Divest Grainger China
The MRO products giant said the sale will better enable it to focus on key businesses and geographies.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The website of the Canton Fair.
China Moves Vast Trade Fair Online, but Few Buyers Follow
The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors.
Jun 19th, 2020
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1154835112
Amazon Under Scrutiny by Calif., Wash.
Officials are looking into potential violations with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 1205217099
Amazon to Face Antitrust Case; Ex-Engineer Calls for Break-Up
The European Union is preparing a complaint over the company's treatment of third-party sellers.
Jun 12th, 2020