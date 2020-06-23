Despite Green Pledges, Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15%

The online shopping giant's carbon dioxide emissions were the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year.

Jun 23rd, 2020
Joseph Pisani
Amazon Logo Ap
AP file

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

The online shopping giant said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That's up from 2018, when it emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint for the first time last year after employees pressured the company to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 5% between 2018 and 2019.

The Seattle-based company also said it’s on track to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than it had planned.

But the increase in its carbon foot shows how tricky it is for a rapidly-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution. Amazon depends on fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items a year around the world. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18% last year, Amazon said Tuesday.

Orders have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people are stuck at home and are shopping online. To keep up, and deliver on time, Amazon said earlier this month that it leased 12 additional Boeing 767s, bringing its fleet of jets to more than 80.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced it would start a $2 billion to invest in companies that make products and technology that help protect the Earth. Earlier this year, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said he would spend $10 billion of his personal fortune to fund scientists, activists and nonprofits working to help fight climate change.

More in E-Commerce
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1154835112
Amazon Under Scrutiny by Calif., Wash.
Officials are looking into potential violations with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 1205217099
Amazon to Face Antitrust Case; Ex-Engineer Calls for Break-Up
The European Union is preparing a complaint over the company's treatment of third-party sellers.
Jun 12th, 2020
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
You Prepared for Disruption, Now Prepare for Change
Most business experts agree that when the “all-clear” sounds, we will not be emerging to find the same business landscape that we left.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 1067943964
Walmart Online Sales Surge 74%
Cash bonuses issued to all hourly workers reached $755 million and Walmart upped pay by $2 per hour at its warehouses.
May 19th, 2020
Leslie Musumecci checks a text while Emily Summerville rinses her hair Monday, May 11, 2020.
Company Earnings Tell the Story of the Pandemic's Early Days
Quarterly growth has plunged 13% for S&P 500 companies.
May 12th, 2020
Associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Livonia, Mich., March 23, 2018.
Amazon Engineer Quits Over Employee Firings
The former AWS vice president wrote that workers were “turfed for whistleblowing.”
May 5th, 2020
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
House Panel Wants Bezos to Testify
Amazon reportedly used sensitive seller information to develop its own competing products.
May 4th, 2020
Ecommerce Online Shopping Concept 000065535089 Large
Getting on Board with E-Commerce
Many manufacturers continue to resist, but a viable e-commerce platform could become vital to staying competitive now and after the pandemic.
May 1st, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
3 M B
3M Takes Further Action on Price Gouging
The conglomerate outlined measures to combat price gouging, fraud and counterfeiting in connection with its products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
Amazon Fires Worker After Walkout
Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020