China Moves Vast Trade Fair Online, but Few Buyers Follow

The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors.

Jun 19th, 2020
Zen SooJoe McDonald
The website of the Canton Fair.
The website of the Canton Fair.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Standing in front of shelves laden with colorful backpacks, a saleswoman promoted bags on the Canton Trade Fair’s website without knowing whether anyone was watching as the world’s biggest sales event opened in cyberspace to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors to the southern city of Guangzhou. But with most foreign visitors barred from China, the event has transformed itself into an e-commerce platform with mini-shopping channels for nearly 8,000 vendors.

The saleswoman for Honeyong Enterprise Co., Ltd. showed off backpacks for children. Shark fins jutted out of a model for boys. A hot pink model for girls had lace flaring out from the bottom like a ballerina’s tutu.

“It will look like dancing girls when your little girl wears it,” said the saleswoman, who gave her name as Sophia. “If you want more choices, please contact me right now,” Sophia said, pointing to an instant message link on the screen, “or send me an email.”

The fair, founded in 1957, was for decades Chinese exporters’ main link to foreign buyers. It faces growing competition from companies such as Hong Kong’s Global Sources and China’s Alibaba Group that connect buyers and exporters online. But the fair still is popular with retailers and other customers who want to meet new suppliers and try out products.

Orders at last year’s spring session, which attracted 195,000 buyers, totaled 199.5 billion yuan ($29.6 billion), organizers say. Last November’s autumn session produced an additional 207 billion yuan ($29.4 billion) in deals.

This year, it isn't clear yet how many buyers have followed vendors to the website.

“Not many foreign customers visit us online,” said Honeyong's sales manager, Clare Wan. “Maybe if they want to check out new products, they still want to see them in person.”

To manage its online bazaar, the Chinese government turned to tech giant Tencent, operator of the popular WeChat messaging service.

The video platform includes technology that produces a three-dimensional digital image of a product that potential buyers can turn around and see from different angles, according to Tencent. Instant messaging and interpretation features are intended to allow customers in other countries to talk directly to sellers.

Tencent and Alibaba are working with trade shows in China and abroad to put events online in hopes of reaching more customers.

Last year, Alibaba set up a video channel for Chinese vendors to show products to visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the industry’s biggest annual sales event.

The coronavirus pandemic “means we have to pioneer the 21st-century trade show,” said John Caplan, Alibaba's president for North America and Europe.

Still, the internet is no substitute for meeting vendors in person, said Chris Sillitoe, who owns a sourcing company in Britain that buys tools and other hardware for retailers. Sillitoe has visited every Canton Fair in the last two decades.

“That’s absolutely what it’s all about,” said Sillitoe. “The virtual fair isn’t a replacement for being on the ground in China.”

On another channel, an employee of Five-Star Toy Co. held up a miniature cash register for children and showed how it could scan a mock fried potato and display the price on a screen. Other brightly colored toys on the company’s page included a piano and a musical phone.

The 800-employee company in Shantou, near Hong Kong, has taken part in the Canton fair since 2016, said its sales manager, Vicky Yu. She said sales to the United States, Europe, South America and Southeast Asia are off by more than 50% and some customers who placed orders are cancelling.

“We didn’t have many customers visiting us online,” said Yu. “Customers hope to see products in person.”

Honeyong exports 90% of its products to Europe, the United States, Africa and Southeast Asia, said Wan, the sales manager. She said sales are down 30% to 40% from the same time last year.

Honeyong built a studio and spent three months preparing for its online sales debut, said Wan.

“We still think this is worth it so long as more people get to know our company and products,” she said.

More in E-Commerce
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
You Prepared for Disruption, Now Prepare for Change
Most business experts agree that when the “all-clear” sounds, we will not be emerging to find the same business landscape that we left.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 1067943964
Walmart Online Sales Surge 74%
Cash bonuses issued to all hourly workers reached $755 million and Walmart upped pay by $2 per hour at its warehouses.
May 19th, 2020
Leslie Musumecci checks a text while Emily Summerville rinses her hair Monday, May 11, 2020.
Company Earnings Tell the Story of the Pandemic's Early Days
Quarterly growth has plunged 13% for S&P 500 companies.
May 12th, 2020
Associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Livonia, Mich., March 23, 2018.
Amazon Engineer Quits Over Employee Firings
The former AWS vice president wrote that workers were “turfed for whistleblowing.”
May 5th, 2020
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
House Panel Wants Bezos to Testify
Amazon reportedly used sensitive seller information to develop its own competing products.
May 4th, 2020
Ecommerce Online Shopping Concept 000065535089 Large
Getting on Board with E-Commerce
Many manufacturers continue to resist, but a viable e-commerce platform could become vital to staying competitive now and after the pandemic.
May 1st, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
3 M B
3M Takes Further Action on Price Gouging
The conglomerate outlined measures to combat price gouging, fraud and counterfeiting in connection with its products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
Amazon Fires Worker After Walkout
Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Fake Counterfeit Istock
Counterfeits Can Rise Amid Virus
People are becoming increasingly reliant upon e-commerce to provide life’s basic necessities – and counterfeiters are primed to take advantage.
Mar 30th, 2020
Logistics Management
Logistics Industry Divided Over Virus Impact
It is not easy to decipher which one of the two opinions is more justified.
Mar 26th, 2020
Nike Retail Ap
Nike Web Sales Up Amid Virus
CEO John Donahoe said the company will follow a similar playbook as the pandemic spreads to other regions.
Mar 24th, 2020