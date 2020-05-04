House Panel Wants Bezos to Testify in Antitrust Probe

Amazon reportedly used sensitive seller information to develop its own competing products.

May 4th, 2020
Marcy Gordon
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices.

In a letter to Bezos on Friday, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee from both parties are holding out the threat of a subpoena if he doesn’t agree voluntarily to appear.

Amazon used sensitive, confidential information about sellers on its marketplace, their products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in statements at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.

If the news report is accurate, Amazon's statements to the committee “appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false" or constituting perjury, said the letter to Bezos signed by the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and others. “Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis, we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary."

Amazon spokesmen didn't comment specifically on the lawmakers' request to Bezos.

In response to the Journal report, the company said earlier this week, “We strictly prohibit employees from using non-public, seller-specific data" to determine which of its own products to launch. “While we don’t believe these claims made in the Journal story are accurate, we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation.”

The Judiciary antitrust subcommittee led by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has been conducting a sweeping investigation of Big Tech companies and their impact on competition and consumers, focusing on Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission also are pursuing antitrust probes of the four companies, and state attorneys general from both parties have undertaken investigations of Google and Facebook.

Amazon has drawn unwanted exposure on several fronts in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the e-commerce giant and Bezos. He has accused Amazon of destroying the U.S. Postal Service by swamping it with packages to deliver, at below-market rates charged by the postal service that are deepening its financial woes. USPS is receiving a $10 billion loan under the government's pandemic rescue package.

Trump has called The Washington Post newspaper, owned by Bezos, “fake news." The Post has published critical reports about Trump and his business dealings.

Amazon has sued the government over the Pentagon awarding a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft, alleging that Trump's frequently expressed animus toward the company and Bezos caused the Pentagon to unfairly award the contract. The Pentagon said in March that it is reconsidering the Microsoft contract.

And on Wednesday, the Trump administration's trade office for the first time added five of Amazon's overseas operations to its list of “notorious markets" where pirated goods are sold. Amazon dismissed the move as part of the administration's “personal vendetta" against it.

More in E-Commerce
Fake Counterfeit Istock
Counterfeits Can Rise Amid Virus
People are becoming increasingly reliant upon e-commerce to provide life’s basic necessities – and counterfeiters are primed to take advantage.
Mar 30th, 2020
Logistics Management
Logistics Industry Divided Over Virus Impact
It is not easy to decipher which one of the two opinions is more justified.
Mar 26th, 2020
Nike Retail Ap
Nike Web Sales Up Amid Virus
CEO John Donahoe said the company will follow a similar playbook as the pandemic spreads to other regions.
Mar 24th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO.
Chinese Factories Face New Threat
The shock threatens to set back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy.
Mar 19th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
Amazon Seeks 100K Workers
The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.
Mar 16th, 2020
A worker sorts products in an Amazon fulfillment center.
Amazon to Add 1,500 Jobs in Virginia
The company will establish two new facilities by 2021.
Mar 10th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is confirming that it&apos;s developing a competitor to Amazon&apos;s juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined on Thursday, Feb. 27 to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
Walmart to Launch Amazon Prime Rival
The discounter would reportedly have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
Mm E23 Thumb
E-Commerce Tops Consumers’ Complaints
Online shopping comprised 1,134 Washington consumer complaints last year.
Jan 29th, 2020