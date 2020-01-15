Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India

Bezos said that Amazon is going to use the funds to size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.

Associated Press
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1064235628
iStock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that his company plans to invest $1 billion in digitizing small and medium businesses in India.

Bezos, who is currently on a three-day visit, also said that Amazon is going to use it size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.

He addressed representatives of small and medium businesses in New Delhi. Amazon.com launched e-commerce in India through Amazon India in 2013.

``We are super excited about this. We are making this announcement now because it is working. When something works you should double down on that,” he said.

There are more than 550,000 sellers on Amazon India and more than 60,000 Indian manufacturers and brands are exporting their products to customers worldwide through Amazon, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Bezos’s visit comes at a time when the government-appointed Competition Commission of India is investigating alleged deep discounts, preferential listing and exclusionary tactics adopted by Amazon India and its e-commerce rival Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders, an association of about 70 million brick-and-mortar small store owners, says that online retailers were driving small businesses out by offering sharply discounted products.

“I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century,” Bezos said. “In this 21st century, the most important alliance is going to be the alliance between India and the United States, the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”

More in E-Commerce
Mnet 201449 Shutterstock 145728560
5 Commerce Trends Changing the Future of Manufacturing
Here are the top trends contract manufacturing organizations should track to help them become a superior and mature brand.
Dec 19th, 2018
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Dow Partners with Alibaba’s 1688 Platform to Advance Digitalization Agenda
Dow’s new e-shop on 1688, Alibaba Group’s online wholesale platform in China, to offer new online shopping experience to Chinese customers.
Dec 5th, 2018
Workers prepare to move products at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. While jobs have been lost in brick-and-mortar stores, many more have been gained from e-commerce and warehousing. Amazon accounts for much of the additional employment. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A Closer Look at Global E-Commerce
Today Cyber Monday sweeps across the world, with most countries participating in the global e-commerce extravaganza, which has taken off in recent years.
Nov 30th, 2018
Mnet 109709 Amazon Go Large
Why Amazon Reportedly Wants To Open 3,000 Automated Stores
Amazon will reportedly open 3,000 physical stores within three years.
Nov 20th, 2018
Mnet 196505 Ap Razors
Startups Shook up the Sleepy Razor Market. What's Next?
What do you hate shopping for?
Sep 26th, 2018
Mnet 196339 Ap Amazon 0
EU Opens Investigation Into How Amazon Uses Data
European authorities said Wednesday they have opened a preliminary antitrust investigation into Amazon over the e-commerce giant's treatment of smaller merchants on its website.
Sep 19th, 2018
Mnet 108295 Amazon
Amazon Launches Small Business Shop
Amazon wants you to shop small.
Sep 17th, 2018
Mnet 196096 Ap Tax
South Dakota to Start Collecting Online Sales Taxes in Fall
South Dakota will start collecting sales taxes from many out-of-state online retailers this fall under a law signed Wednesday after a special legislative session.
Sep 13th, 2018
Mnet 111484 Ap Amazon
Amazon Workers Strike in Europe to Coincide with Prime Day
Amazon workers in Spain and Germany called for strikes Tuesday over salary and working conditions to coincide with the online retailer's global sales event, Prime Day.
Jul 17th, 2018
Mnet 194988 American Airlines Ap Photo Kiichiro Sato
American Airlines Says It's Getting Rid Of Plastic Straws
American, the world's biggest airline, said that in November on board planes it will replace plastic stir sticks with ones made from bamboo. The airline said the moves will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic a year.
Jul 12th, 2018
Mnet 193030 Ecommerce
Six Elements Of A Best-In-Class B2B Ecommerce Site
Creating a successful B2B web store is more than just borrowing the best features from B2C sites.
Jul 11th, 2018
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon&rsquo;s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods, as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
What's New For Amazon's Prime Day? Deals At Whole Foods
Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after a recent price hike.
Jul 5th, 2018
Mnet 111145 E Commerce Waraehouse
The Role of B2B E-Commerce in Modern Manufacturing
B2B commerce platforms and ecommerce for manufacturers are unique opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to meet their customers' constantly changing goals and needs.
Jun 27th, 2018
Mnet 194904 Small Businesses Internet Tax Ap
Online Sellers Consider How To Comply With Sales Tax Ruling
While a Supreme Court ruling on sales taxes will create more obligations and expenses for many small online retailers, owners are already thinking about how they'll comply.
Jun 25th, 2018