Radiflow, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, recently launched their Radiflow360, a unified, AI-enhanced OT cybersecurity platform that delivers full visibility, risk management and streamlined incident response for industrial enterprises.
Features include:
- Support from an AI analyst assistant that speeds up assessments and prioritizes threats.
- Integration with other Radiflow and third-party tools, delivering a scalable, unified approach to OT cybersecurity.
- Lessens the need to juggle multiple systems by unifying intrusion and anomaly detection with the initial phases of asset discovery and risk assessment in a single pane of glass.
- More precise asset mapping, automated risk and compliance scoring, streamlined security control planning and continuous anomaly monitoring.