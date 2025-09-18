Report Finds Misconfigurations Driving Surge in Cyberattacks

Simple errors like default passwords and exposed admin panels are fueling more attacks.

Sep 18, 2025
Coding

SonicWall today released a new threat brief, revealing that misconfigurations have fueled more than 9.5 million cyberattacks in the first half of the year. The report highlights how basic errors such as directory access misconfigurations, accidental data exposure and authentication failures continue to drive breaches. 

According to the report, nearly 70 percent of organizations faced at least one authentication bypass attempt between January and June. Many incidents were linked to long-standing vulnerabilities like Fortra GoAnywhere MFT, which attackers continue to exploit years after its initial discovery. 

“While the cybersecurity industry often focuses on zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats, attackers are still finding success through simple missteps,” said Doug McKee, Executive Director of Threat Research at SonicWall. The threat brief notes that approximately 88 percent of misconfigurations fall into three categories:

  • Directory access misconfigurations (45 percent).
  • Accidental data exposure (24 percent).
  • Authentication failures (19 percent). 

Gartner projects that 99 percent of cloud security failures will be customer-side misconfigurations by year-end, further underscoring the urgency for organizations to address configuration drift and operational discipline. 

“Misconfigurations are not obscure technical flaws; they are operational challenges that persist because they are difficult to manage at scale,” continued McKee. The full September 2025 Threat Brief is available here.

Sponsored
September 17, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cyber Alerts Outside of Normal Work Hours Skyrocket
September 18, 2025
Hacktivist Peshkov
Disappearing Air Gap: OT Security's New Critical Needs
September 18, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
September 18, 2025
Ep149
Technology
Security Breach: Using AI to Stay Ahead of the Hack
Undergraduate Research Program Osu
Cybersecurity
Undergraduate Research Program Bridging Advanced Manufacturing, Cybersecurity Coming to Oklahoma State
I Stock 2230642315
Cybersecurity
Jaguar Land Rover Restart Could Take Up to 12 Months, Privacy Expert Says
