Supply Chain Thefts Tied to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Hacking databases and scheduling software is allowing thieves to target products before they're delivered.

Mar 27, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)

A new 2024 global report and analysis from BSI Consulting highlights several critical supply chain challenges, from the high number of U.S. electronic thefts to the growing vulnerabilities in the trucking industry introduced by the digitization of systems. In 2024, food, drinks and agricultural products continued to be the top commodities at risk of theft in the global supply chain. Thefts rose 77 percent globally and accounted for nearly a third (32 percent) of all incidents last year, against a backdrop of inflation and rising food prices in many major economies. 

Electronics accounted for nine percent of all product thefts in 2024, with the U.S. as the top location, recording 23 percent of all regional product thefts last year and the only country to surpass Brazil in any product category. Notably, pharmaceutical thefts saw a 136 percent increase in 2024, while representing only around six percent of recorded cargo theft incidents in the U.S., and two percent globally. 

Hijacking theft was the most frequent tactic globally, accounting for 21 percent of all incidents (up 10 percent from 2023). However, in the U.S., hijackings only accounted for four percent of all incidents, with theft of vehicle (22 percent), theft of container or trailer (16 percent), and fictitious pickup (15 percent) the most common methods in the region. The retail industry was particularly impacted by this type of theft as incidents rose from nine percent in 2023 to 11 percent in 2024. 

Overall, two fifths (41 percent) of all global thefts occurred in-transit, 21 percent from warehouses, four percent at unsecured roadside parking, and four percent from parking lots. Thefts from containers and trailers were down seven percent, as thieves globally stole cargo in the form of entire vehicles. 

In 2024, technology continued to impact global supply chains, with businesses utilizing advancements such as AI, but with such tools also bringing new risks. The report found that the U.S. faces a unique challenge, with thefts generally being strategic and involving deception and fraud, rather than overt violence. The U.S. transport sector is particularly susceptible to strategic theft and organized crime.

For instance, the report highlights how in 2024 groups in the U.S. are now hacking into the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) accounts to book several loads and pilfer them.  

The analysis also uncovers cases of companies or employees, most commonly in Asia, staging the hijacking of their own trucks to file fraudulent insurance claims, or warehouse managers and employees taking advantage of incomplete records to siphon untracked goods. Thieves stealing small quantities over time, which can eventually accumulate to large losses, became more common. In more elaborate schemes, unauthorized keys are created by workers to access restricted areas. 

The research also found that economic tactics such as tariffs are increasingly being used as strategic tools to influence political outcomes in Asia and assert geopolitical objectives. 

Amidst geopolitical uncertainties, supply chains continued to grapple with insider thefts and labor movements, underscoring the interconnectedness of these factors and their implications for businesses, governments and societies worldwide. Due to the complex market environment organizations must traverse, it has become increasingly more critical for supply chain, risk and procurement managers to assess their vulnerabilities through a consistent and consolidated viewpoint.

"As geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, climate-driven disruptions, rapid regulatory shifts and of course the opportunity of AI, redefine traditional models of operation, we are at a pivotal moment for global supply chains. With supply chains vulnerable to different pressures, businesses must prioritize resilience throughout the supply chain by leveraging technological innovation, risk management strategies and effective information management," stated Susan Taylor Martin, Chief Executive, BSI

"By taking action and aligning with emerging regulatory frameworks, businesses can accelerate progress to mitigate risks and, while doing so, seize opportunities for growth in an increasingly complex global environment.” 

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Supply Chain Thefts Tied to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
March 27, 2025
China Us Hacking Bee Bright
Inside a Chinese State-Sponsored Group's Infiltration of a U.S. Utility
March 27, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Ransomware Payloads and AI-Powered Polymorphic Phishing Campaigns Spike
March 27, 2025
Related Stories
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Significance of Machine Identity Security
China Us Hacking Bee Bright
Cybersecurity
Inside a Chinese State-Sponsored Group's Infiltration of a U.S. Utility
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Payloads and AI-Powered Polymorphic Phishing Campaigns Spike
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
China Us Hacking Bee Bright
Cybersecurity
Inside a Chinese State-Sponsored Group's Infiltration of a U.S. Utility
Breaking down the 300-day dwelling attack, and the impact on ICS security.
March 27, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Payloads and AI-Powered Polymorphic Phishing Campaigns Spike
More than 80 percent of all phishing emails exhibited some use of AI.
March 27, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
How the Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Is Impacting Manufacturing
Increasingly complex adversaries and hiring hurdles are adding to cybersecurity challenges.
March 27, 2025
FILE - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.
Cybersecurity
Google's Largest Deal Ever Centers on Cybersecurity Acquisition
The tech giant is spending $32 billion on a data center security platform.
March 20, 2025
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Top 10 Passwords Hackers Are Using to Access Remote Desktops
These exposed RDP servers can be easy targets for stealing data via brute force attacks.
March 20, 2025
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
FBI Warns of Data Extortion Scam Targeting Corporate Executives
IC3 has released an alert warning of a scam involving criminal actors masquerading as the BianLian Group.
March 20, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Solution Offers Secure Device Authentication for Manufacturers
The platform looks to improve identity security, automated access management and device lifecycle protection.
March 20, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Simplified OT Security with Endpoint Solution Updates
The updated solution advances endpoint protection and detection and response capabilities.
March 20, 2025
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Cybersecurity
Securing OT with Advanced Authentication
As the industry continues to evolve, adopting advanced security measures will be crucial.
March 19, 2025
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington.
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Officials Warn Against Potentially Costly Medusa Ransomware Attacks
Medusa has hit more than 300 victims across various industries, including the manufacturing sector.
March 17, 2025
Ep133
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Manufacturing’s Internal Cyber Struggles
Breaking down silos while securing the cloud and leveraging secure-by-design advancements.
March 13, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Historic Ransomware Activity
There's a shift from mass-scale vulnerability exploits to more targeted, repeatable attacks.
March 13, 2025
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Surge in Machine Identities Leaves Organizations More Vulnerable to Attacks
Research shows over 80 percent view securing machine identities as vital.
March 13, 2025
Medusa Yaroslav Gerzhedovich
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI Issue Medusa Ransomware Advisory
However, one industry leader feels the warning lacks the most important mitigation strategy.
March 13, 2025