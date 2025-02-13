Recovery Platform Runs with NVIDIA BlueField-3

Salvador Tech recently introduced an Edge-Recovery Platform that the company feels is a leap forward in comprehensive cyber resilience for the Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) landscape. This new platform is positioned as delivering instant recovery for manufacturers and critical infrastructure systems, ensuring uninterrupted operations with near zero downtime. The platform also offers malware and vulnerability detection.

Salvador Tech says their platform is designed to significantly reduce cyber recovery times from several hours or even days to mere seconds, consequently helping companies avoid notable financial and reputational losses. It uses patent-protected backup technology and is designed to deliver advanced real-time threat detection to continuously assess manufacturers’ overall resilience across their systems and sites. Utilizing the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, the platform will provide an isolated, secured and clean environment for storage operations, protecting critical data.

The company also provides fully controlled solutions, requiring no specialized training or skillset, enabling comprehensive resilience with the single click of a button.

To learn more about the Edge Recovery Platform, visit www.salvador-tech.com.