Threat Labs Research and Analysis Initiative Focused on Human-Targeted Attacks

The collected data will be used to form and share mitigation strategies.

Jan 30, 2025
Smishing Attack Fran Rodriguez

KnowBe4, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, recently announced its new Threat Labs offering to help mitigate human-targeted cybersecurity attacks. 

This initiative specializes in researching and mitigating email threats and phishing attacks, using a combination of expert analysis and crowdsourced intelligence. The cybersecurity researchers and analysts behind KnowBe4 Threat Labs discover and investigate the latest phishing techniques and develop strategies to preemptively combat these threats. 

“KnowBe4 Threat Labs is a momentous step forward in providing actionable intelligence on emerging cyber risks related to human risk management,” said Dr. Martin Kraemer, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4. “This intelligence is based on continuous monitoring and in-depth investigations of the global threat landscape." 

The first publication from KnowBe4 Threat Labs, Using Genuine Business Domains and Legitimate Services to Harvest Credentials, analyzes a sophisticated phishing campaign targeting multiple organizations to harvest Microsoft credentials. During this campaign, threat actors utilized a compromised domain, its subdomains, bulk email services, and open redirect vulnerability to evade detection and increase click success rates. 

"KnowBe4 Threat Labs will specialize in topic areas related to social engineering, phishing and human-factor security," said Jack Chapman, head of threat intelligence, Egress, a KnowBe4 company. "It will help to empower organizations to strengthen their security posture through cutting-edge research and timely threat analysis.” 

Research conducted by KnowBe4 Threat Labs will be published on the KnowBe4 Blog.

January 29, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
5 Questions to Identify and Mitigate Hidden Security Threats
January 30, 2025
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to employees at the Department of Homeland Security, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington.
Cyber Agency's Future in Elections Murky Under Trump Administration
January 30, 2025
Encryption
The Building Blocks of Data Security
January 30, 2025
