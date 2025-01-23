Report Highlights Critical Need for Cyber Insurance

A rise in cyber insurance claims includes a surge in the average cost of a data breach.

Jan 23, 2025
Ransomware

KnowBe4 recently unveiled an in-depth research paper titled Cyber Insurance and Security: Meeting the Rising Threat. This research delves into the intersection of cybersecurity and insurance, examining the ever-evolving threat landscape. 

The paper highlights that the average cost of a data breach has surged to $4.88 million in 2024, with significant variations across regions. Notably, the United States, the Middle East, and Europe are observing alarming increases in cyber claim severity and frequency, indicative of a global issue. The research explores the relationship between cybersecurity practices and cyber insurance, noting that insurers are increasingly looking for strong security measures when determining coverage and premiums. It emphasizes the effectiveness of ongoing security awareness training in reducing an organization's vulnerability to attacks. 

Key findings from the paper include:

  • The Escalating Costs of Cyberattacks: Cyberattack expenses are escalating rapidly, extending beyond immediate disruptions to include legal fees, fines, and reputational harm. IBM reports a significant increase in breach costs, highlighting the urgent need for robust risk management.
  • A More Complex Threat Landscape: Cyber threats now rank as the top global concern, with social engineering and phishing leading the way. This trend underscores the need for strengthened human defenses against these targeted attacks.
  • Challenges for SMEs: Small and medium enterprises face disproportionate impacts from cyber incidents. While their average costs are lower, the financial consequences can be devastating, requiring tailored security strategies.
  • Increasing Legal Complexities: Expanding data privacy laws are driving a surge in class action lawsuits, especially in the U.S., with potential growth in Europe, urging organizations worldwide to prioritize compliance.
  • Human Factors: Human factors remain the most vulnerable aspect of cybersecurity, accounting for 75 percent of data breaches.

"In today’s interconnected world, the complexity and frequency of cyber threats are intensifying at an unprecedented rate," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This latest research clearly indicates that organizations, regardless of size, must adopt a proactive and comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. Cybersecurity cannot remain an isolated IT function. Instead, it must be embraced as a core component of organizational strategy, ensuring that technological risk management is backed by informed human defenses and comprehensive risk management practices, including cyber insurance."

 The full report is available for download here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Platform Offers Secure OT Access Management
January 23, 2025
Ransomware
Report Highlights Critical Need for Cyber Insurance
January 23, 2025
Utility Metamorworks
The Realities of Critical Infrastructure Security
January 16, 2025
Related Stories
Us Binary Flag Mirsad Sarajlic
Cybersecurity
Industry Responses to Biden's Outgoing Cybersecurity EO
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Platform Offers Secure OT Access Management
Utility Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Realities of Critical Infrastructure Security
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 15, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Platform Offers Secure OT Access Management
Xona targets secure access by preventing insecure user endpoints from connecting to critical assets.
January 23, 2025
Utility Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Realities of Critical Infrastructure Security
Most could already be compromised from software updates or back doors that have not been opened, yet.
January 16, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
2024 in Review: Cyber Threats and the Fight to Secure Critical Infrastructure
The threat actors and their strategies continue to evolve.
January 16, 2025
Intllectual Property
Cybersecurity
Encryption Becoming Essential for U.S. Manufacturers
Research found that manufacturers are aware of threats and have turned to encryption to fortify data.
January 16, 2025
American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing.
Cybersecurity
Biden Executive Order Aims to Shore Up U.S. Cyber Defenses
The order makes it easier to go after foreign adversaries or hacking groups.
January 16, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
VPNs and Critical Infrastructure Risks
Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting VPN vulnerabilities.
January 15, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Ghosts of Systems Past: Future-Proofing Industrial Control Systems
Security strategies that see, protect and manage critical assets across the attack surface.
January 15, 2025
Ep127
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Latest ICS Hack
The continued evolution of the CyberAv3ngers hacking group and its IIoT-focused malware.
January 15, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Partnership Produces RedTeam Innovation Hub
It will focus on gamifying cybersecurity to stay ahead of AI-driven threats.
January 9, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
What We Learned in '24 to Improve in '25
OT cybersecurity saw it all, from high-profile incidents to maturing risk management.
January 9, 2025
The Ultrahuman Rare luxury smart ring is on display at the Ultrahuman booth during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Cybersecurity
The 'Worst in Show' at CES 2025
The products that put your data at risk and cause waste.
January 9, 2025
Us Binary Flag Mirsad Sarajlic
Cybersecurity
White House Launches U.S. Cyber Trust Mark
The voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for 'smart' products is focused on educating consumers.
January 9, 2025
Digitaltransformation
Operations
What’s Holding Manufacturers Back from Investing in Technology?
Manufacturers are moving cautiously despite the advantages.
January 9, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
Humans: Cybersecurity’s Biggest Threat and Best Protectors
How employees can transform from security risks into frontline defenders.
January 8, 2025