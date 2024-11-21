Mazdas Could Be Compromised in Minutes

Hackers could “achieve a complete and persistent compromise of the infotainment system.”

Anna Wells
Nov 21, 2024
Mazda

Increasingly connected vehicles bring many benefits to drivers, but there are drawbacks as well.

A recent report has identified potential security flaws in Mazda’s in-vehicle infotainment system, raising alarm among users.

The cybersecurity group Zero Day Initiative points to the Mazda Connect Connectivity Master Unit (CMU) system as the source of an emergent issue. They say “multiple vulnerabilities” have been uncovered as part of the firm’s research. When used in conjunction, hackers could “achieve a complete and persistent compromise of the infotainment system.”

Zero Day details a scenario where a physically present attacker could exploit system vulnerabilities by connecting a “specially crafted” iPod or USB drive to target the system. If successfully breached, the results could be “arbitrary code execution with root privileges.”

Motortrend suggests that the Mazdas in question aren’t sophisticated enough to enable hackers to drive them remotely, though nefarious actors could still walk away with sensitive personal data. Not to mention, this point of compromise could endanger other connected devices, and hackers could use the CMU to gain access to passenger’s smartphones when they are connected to the vehicle.

Insufficient sanitization when handling attacker-supplied input is said to be at the root and Jeff Williams, founder and CTO of Contrast Security, stressed that “injection is everywhere.

“Every piece of data could contain an attack targeting any downstream systems that use that data,” Williams said in a statement. “Mazda should use runtime security testing to ensure they can track untrusted data and help developers use it safely.”

Zero Day experts noted that the entire attack chain could take place in the span of mere minutes, meaning a breach could occur while the vehicle is being handled by a valet, in a shop environment, or during a ride share.


Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
Ep118tn2
Security Breach: Minimizing Hacks by Focusing on Uptime
November 21, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Overlooked, But Essential Cybersecurity Measures
November 21, 2024
Mazda
Mazdas Could Be Compromised in Minutes
November 21, 2024
Related Stories
Christmas Cyber Zephyr18
Cybersecurity
Why the Holiday Shopping Season May Rely on Securing the Manufacturing Industry
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Overlooked, But Essential Cybersecurity Measures
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Major ICS Players Offer Key Security Updates
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Ep118tn2
Video
Security Breach: Minimizing Hacks by Focusing on Uptime
Strategies need to focus less on cybersecurity cost and more on patching, IP protection and all the factors impacting uptime.
November 21, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Overlooked, But Essential Cybersecurity Measures
Hackers are targeting enterprises of all sizes, making prep and response vital to operational continuity.
November 21, 2024
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Cybersecurity
Homeland Security Department Releases Framework for Using AI in Critical Infrastructure
AI could play a critical role in the power grid, water system, and other pieces of critical infrastructure.
November 15, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Major ICS Players Offer Key Security Updates
Microsoft, Fortinet, Citrix and others address vulnerability solutions.
November 14, 2024
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
The platform is designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations.
November 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision
The new tool looks to simplify access oversight, proactively detect threats, and enhance connection security.
November 14, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI, NSA, and Partners Release Joint Advisory on Top Vulnerabilities
This advisory supplies details on the top CVEs routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors.
November 14, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
The Next Threats for Industrial Cybersecurity
Industry experts weigh in on the biggest factors impacting your future threat landscape.
November 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Study Ranks Top 10 Most, and Least Prepared Countries for a Cyberattack
Awareness and subject matter expertise can go a long way.
November 13, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Ransomware is Still the Leading Cyber Threat, Despite Shakeups
A developing "middle class" is making ransomware attacks even more complex.
November 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
AI-Fueled Attacks are Exposing The Soft Underbelly of Email
AI is learning how to bypass security mechanisms as email struggles to keep pace with evolving cyberattacks.
November 7, 2024
Robot Working With Digital Display 686690190 2124x1415 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Dangers: Protecting Our Robotic Workforce
Despite their role in improving production processes, the cybersecurity of robots is a critical concern.
November 7, 2024
Smishing Attack Fran Rodriguez
Cybersecurity
'Mishing' Attacks on the Rise in Manufacturing
Identifying and exposing these emerging threats to your mobile ecosystems.
November 7, 2024