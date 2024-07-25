Nozomi Networks Inc., recently unveiled what they state is the industry’s first OT and IoT security sensor that runs embedded in Mitsubishi Electric programmable logic controllers (PLCs). Features and capabilities of Arc Embedded include:

Previously unavailable visibility at the process level of industrial automation equipment and field assets.

The ability to analyze and deter process level threats and malicious user activity without impacting current resources.

The ability to transform existing industrial control systems into secure-by-design assets, offering a fully integrated security layer.

Real-time visibility and security from the network endpoint to the manufacturing floor.

AI-powered protection to provide continuous monitoring for real-time learning, faster responses to security incidents and more robust detection of known and unknown vulnerabilities.

Visibility and protection for devices connected to the PLC “backplane” to understand module health and status, normal and abnormal communications patterns, all configuration changes, and firmware integrity.

The PLC market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2030 as more industries embrace and expand their use of automation, driving the need for better control-level cybersecurity. Recent CISA advisories on attempted PLC exploits are a harsh reminder that such attacks could not only shut down production, but potentially impact public safety.