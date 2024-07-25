Security Sensor Embeds into ICS

The sensor provides real-time visibility of industrial control systems and their field assets for anomaly and threat detection.

Jul 25, 2024
Hacking Alarm

 Nozomi Networks Inc., recently unveiled what they state is the industry’s first OT and IoT security sensor that runs embedded in Mitsubishi Electric programmable logic controllers (PLCs). Features and capabilities of Arc Embedded include:

  • Previously unavailable visibility at the process level of industrial automation equipment and field assets.
  • The ability to analyze and deter process level threats and malicious user activity without impacting current resources.
  • The ability to transform existing industrial control systems into secure-by-design assets, offering a fully integrated security layer.
  • Real-time visibility and security from the network endpoint to the manufacturing floor.
  • AI-powered protection to provide continuous monitoring for real-time learning, faster responses to security incidents and more robust detection of known and unknown vulnerabilities.
  • Visibility and protection for devices connected to the PLC “backplane” to understand module health and status, normal and abnormal communications patterns, all configuration changes, and firmware integrity.

The PLC market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2030 as more industries embrace and expand their use of automation, driving the need for better control-level cybersecurity. Recent CISA advisories on attempted PLC exploits are a harsh reminder that such attacks could not only shut down production, but potentially impact public safety.

 

 

Latest in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
Encryption
The Price of Downtime: Why Security Matters
July 25, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Addressing Third-Party Cybersecurity Threats
July 25, 2024
Ep103tn
Security Breach: The $25M 'Wake-Up Call' Supply Chain Hack
July 24, 2024
Related Stories
Encryption
Cybersecurity
The Price of Downtime: Why Security Matters
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Addressing Third-Party Cybersecurity Threats
Ep103tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The $25M 'Wake-Up Call' Supply Chain Hack
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Addressing Third-Party Cybersecurity Threats
Sharing access to data and networks offers various benefits, but poor planning and integration can create new vulnerabilities.
July 25, 2024
Ep103tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The $25M 'Wake-Up Call' Supply Chain Hack
The "shoot first" approach is working for hackers — here's how to slow them down.
July 24, 2024
This shows a general view of a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool, England amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and ()
Software
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Companies Around the World
All because of a faulty software update.
July 19, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Report Identifies Major Flaws in OT Security
Manufacturers are over-confident in their capabilities.
July 18, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Using MDR to Safeguard the Plant Floor
Managed detection and response is emerging as a critical strategy to enhance cybersecurity in manufacturing.
July 18, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Addressing Security Risks While Embracing Industry 4.0
Despite the undeniable benefits, these advanced technologies introduce new security risks that must be addressed.
July 18, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
3 Key Steps to Modernize Your OT
The consequences of inadequate backup strategies and other deficient upgrades can be severe.
July 18, 2024
Ep102tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Dollars and Sense of Cybersecurity
How technology investment dynamics and a lack of risk acknowledgement are punishing the industrial sector.
July 18, 2024
I Stock 2114984318
Cybersecurity
Tapping into the Potential of AI Means Understanding its Limits
Generative AI, like any tool, has its applications and limitations.
July 18, 2024
Ap24198532118011
Cybersecurity
Kaspersky to Shutter U.S. Operations After its Software is Banned by Commerce Department, Citing Risk
Positions based in the U.S. will be eliminated, the company said.
July 16, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Key Compliance Frameworks to Safeguard Enterprises and Supply Chains
These frameworks can confirm compliance, mitigate risks and improve recovery in the event of an attack.
July 11, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Manufacturers Not Adopting Email Authentication Despite More Attacks
A recent survey found that top manufacturers remain unprotected against growing phishing and spoofing threats.
July 11, 2024
Coding
Cybersecurity
$4.2M Per Hour Lost from Cybersecurity Breaches
Report shows half of all downtime stems from programming mistakes that leave enterprises susceptible to attack.
July 11, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Flipping the Script on OT/IT Security
With 72% of OT attacks originating on the IT side, a lack of OT/IT alignment continues to be a major barrier.
July 11, 2024