Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

CISA Releases Latest Batch of Vulnerabilities

Microsoft, Fortinet and Rockwell are amongst the systems with suggested mitigations.

Jun 13, 2024
Soc

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently offered the following security updates addressing vulnerabilities in multiple products. A cyber threat actor could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.  

Users and administrators are encouraged to review the following for technical details and mitigations, and to apply the necessary updates:



Latest in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Soc
CISA Releases Latest Batch of Vulnerabilities
June 13, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
CISA Warns of Impersonation Scam
June 13, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Unlocking Secure Access: A Guide to ZTNA, SRA, and RPAM
June 13, 2024
Related Stories
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Leading Industry Players Announce Key Partnerships
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Warns of Impersonation Scam
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Unlocking Secure Access: A Guide to ZTNA, SRA, and RPAM
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Warns of Impersonation Scam
Bad actors are pretending to represent the government agency.
June 13, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Unlocking Secure Access: A Guide to ZTNA, SRA, and RPAM
The key differences and specific ways each helps to fortify industrial cybersecurity postures.
June 13, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Securing Supply Chain Data with Advanced Encryption
A look at the most common encryption techniques and best practices for applying them.
June 13, 2024
Ep95
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: OT's Legacy Tech Challenges
Getting ahead of the vulnerabilities created by new connections to older systems.
June 13, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
New Open Source Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises
The toolkit offers a resource for organizations solidifying incident response capabilities.
June 6, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Phishing Report Supports Focus on the Human Element
There's a clear link between security awareness training and better resilience against cyber threats.
June 6, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Overlooked Security Risks in the Patent Process
Manufacturing is one of the most frequently targeted by hackers, which means additional steps are needed to protect IP.
June 6, 2024
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Cybersecurity
Securing Cloud Workloads with Zero Trust Architecture
Leaders must drive the adoption of approaches and frameworks focused on protecting data in the cloud.
June 6, 2024
Ep98
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Shutting Down 'Spy Board' Threats
Combatting more sophisticated adversaries that don't care about collateral damage.
June 5, 2024
I Stock 1499410369
Cybersecurity
Russian Cyber Gang Thought to Be Behind Ransomware Attack That Hit London Hospitals
It led to operations and appointments being canceled.
June 5, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Dragos Integrating with CrowdStrike
SOC analysts should be able to pinpoint malicious behavior more quickly and reduce false positives.
May 31, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Partnership Provides Standards-Based OT Cybersecurity Training
This will include role-based training on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of automation ICS.
May 31, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Cybersecurity
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
Hackers don't just know you — they also know everyone working with you.
May 31, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
7 Ways AI is Revolutionizing Cybersecurity
This proactive dynamics of AI could prove crucial in today's rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.
May 31, 2024