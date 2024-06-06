Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Phishing Report Supports Focus on the Human Element

There's a clear link between security awareness training and better resilience against cyber threats.

Jun 6, 2024
Hacking Alarm

KnowBe4, a leading provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing attacks, has released its 2024 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report to measure an organization’s Phish-prone™ Percentage (PPP), which indicates how many of their employees are likely to fall for phishing or social engineering scams. 

This year’s report shows that according to baseline testing conducted across all industries, without security awareness training, 34.3 percent of employees are likely to click on malicious links or comply with fraudulent requests. This is an increase of over one percent in comparison to the 2023 report and highlights the importance of building a strong security culture within organizations. 

KnowBe4 analyzed over 54 million simulated phishing tests across more than 11.9 million users from 55,675 organizations in 19 different industries. The resulting baseline PPP measures the percentage of employees in organizations that had not conducted any KnowBe4 security training, who clicked a simulated phishing email link or opened an infected attachment during testing. 

The report highlights a key fact: when simulated phishing security testing is integrated with security awareness training - it works.

Organizations that commit to regular security awareness training and testing after the initial baseline test saw an average PPP drop to just 18.9 percent within 90 days. After 12 months of continuous training and testing, the PPP plummeted even further to 4.6 percent. These results show that to transform cybersecurity culture, existing habits first need to be broken to make way for more secure ones.

As employees start to embrace new behaviors, they become habits, over time evolving into standard practices that shape organizational culture and, in turn, create a workforce that instinctively makes security a priority in their day-to-day work. 

This report reinforces the crucial role the human element plays in cybersecurity. Although technology is important for preventing and recovering from cyberattacks, human error is still a big contributing factor to data breaches. In fact, according to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations report, 68 percent of data breaches were due to accidental actions, the use of stolen credentials, social engineering, and malicious privilege misuse. Even though this is an improvement from last year’s 74 percent, organizations must continue to focus on strengthening the human firewall to safeguard against cyber threats. 

An emerging threat vector highlighted in this year’s report is the rapid adoption of AI in certain industries which presents additional risks if not implemented with strong cybersecurity measures.

To download a copy of the 2024 KnowBe4 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report, click here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
General Cyberattack
New Open Source Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises
June 6, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Phishing Report Supports Focus on the Human Element
June 6, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Overlooked Security Risks in the Patent Process
June 6, 2024
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Securing Cloud Workloads with Zero Trust Architecture
June 6, 2024
Related Stories
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
New Open Source Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Common Misconceptions About Network Speed for Manufacturers
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Overlooked Security Risks in the Patent Process
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Cybersecurity
Securing Cloud Workloads with Zero Trust Architecture
More in Cybersecurity
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
New Open Source Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises
The toolkit offers a resource for organizations solidifying incident response capabilities.
June 6, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Overlooked Security Risks in the Patent Process
Manufacturing is one of the most frequently targeted by hackers, which means additional steps are needed to protect IP.
June 6, 2024
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Cybersecurity
Securing Cloud Workloads with Zero Trust Architecture
Leaders must drive the adoption of approaches and frameworks focused on protecting data in the cloud.
June 6, 2024
Ep98
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Shutting Down 'Spy Board' Threats
Combatting more sophisticated adversaries that don't care about collateral damage.
June 5, 2024
I Stock 1499410369
Cybersecurity
Russian Cyber Gang Thought to Be Behind Ransomware Attack That Hit London Hospitals
It led to operations and appointments being canceled.
June 5, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Dragos Integrating with CrowdStrike
SOC analysts should be able to pinpoint malicious behavior more quickly and reduce false positives.
May 31, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Partnership Provides Standards-Based OT Cybersecurity Training
This will include role-based training on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of automation ICS.
May 31, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Cybersecurity
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
Hackers don't just know you — they also know everyone working with you.
May 31, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
7 Ways AI is Revolutionizing Cybersecurity
This proactive dynamics of AI could prove crucial in today's rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.
May 31, 2024
Ep97
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The OT Threat Landscape's Infectious Nature
Viewing hacks as diseases to address evolving threats, vulnerabilities and tools like AI.
May 30, 2024
Ep93tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Knowing How to Arm Yourself for Battle
It starts with a dedication to enhanced visibility.
May 22, 2024
Airforce
Cybersecurity
GDIT Awarded $185M Task Order to Provide Global Cybersecurity Services for Air Force
GDIT will research and develop new strategies to mitigate cybersecurity risks.
May 21, 2024
This photo provided by the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa shows the screen of a Unitronics device that was hacked in Aliquippa, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Cybersecurity
U.S. Says Cyberattacks Against Water Supplies Are Rising
And utilities need to do more to stop them.
May 21, 2024
Semiconductors
Operations
NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses
To advance cybersecurity, biopharmaceuticals, semiconductors and more.
May 17, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Report Breaks Down Surge in Cloud Attacks
More data is flowing into the cloud, and the bad guys know it.
May 16, 2024