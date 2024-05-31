Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Partnership Provides Standards-Based OT Cybersecurity Training

This will include role-based training on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of automation ICS.

May 31, 2024
Soc

Armexa, a cybersecurity company that works with industrial companies to achieve secure and compliant operations, recently announced that it has entered into a course licensing agreement with the International Society of Automation (ISA) to deliver its industrial cybersecurity training suite of courses to clients based in North America.

Operational technology (OT) cybersecurity industry veteran John Cusimano, VP of OT Cybersecurity, will lead the program for Armexa. “Role-based training and awareness is crucial for the success of any program aimed at securing technology in operational environments. By combining recognized standards, quality training materials, and expert instruction, Armexa’s ISA training customers will be well-equipped with the knowledge to identify security risks, understand the impact of their decisions, and adopt practices that reduce vulnerabilities.

With customized training that goes beyond the standard curriculum, we can incorporate elements tailored to the specific organization’s risks and needs. This means that the training not only covers essential cybersecurity concepts, but also addresses the unique aspects of their operations,” said Cusimano. The following courses are available and will be taught by Armexa’s instructors:

  • Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32).
  • Introduction to Industrial Automation Security and the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards (IC32C).
  • Assessing the Cybersecurity of New or Existing IACS Systems (IC33).
  • IACS Cybersecurity Design & Implementation (IC34).
  • IACS Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance (IC37).

Courses will be available in both in-person classroom settings and virtual, instructor-led formats, making it easier for professionals everywhere to participate. Interested students who successfully complete a designated ISA/IEC 62443 training program are eligible to sit separately for the related certificate program exam.

“Armexa’s trainers bring an unprecedented wealth of practical experience, that will enhance our already industry-leading course material with examples from real-life scenarios.” said Dalton Wilson, ISA’s Managing Director of Education Services. “This approach helps participants understand how to apply their learning in everyday situations. We are excited that Armexa will be helping us bring this much-needed offering to the OT cybersecurity marketplace.”

For more information or to schedule a training, visit https://armexa.com/services/governance/industrial-cybersecurity-training/.


