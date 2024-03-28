ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions recently joined Rockwell Automation’s PartnerNetwork™ as a Technology Partner. Through PartnerNetwork, customers can locate complementary products, including AZT PROTECT™ a solution for protecting operational technology (OT) environments. Technology Partners collaborate with Rockwell to deliver solutions within the Partner Ecosystem. These collaborations help streamline supply chains, simplify project implementation, and provide value for investments in automation technology.

ARIA Cybersecurity’s AZT PROTECT is an award-winning advanced AI-driven endpoint protection solution focused on devices running critical applications in numerous industrial sectors. Custom-built for OT environments, the platform offers protection against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks without the need for constant security patching. It reduces application vulnerability exploits by looking to neutralize threats in real time before they cause harm.

“Companies that operate critical infrastructure are being targeted by a new wave of sophisticated cybercrime, creating an urgent need for a solution that addresses the unique challenges of OT environments,” says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. “By joining the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetworkTM Aria Cybersecurity is able to bring best-in-class OT cybersecurity protection to the Rockwell ecosystem, helping customers understand the benefits of deploying AZT PROTECT to protect their critical assets, revenue, and reputation.”

More information is available at ARIACybersecurity.com