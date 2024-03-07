Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Upgraded Platform Streamlines OT Cybersecurity Risk Management

The new version looks to bolster security and lower risk to OT operations.

Mar 7, 2024
Soc

Radiflow, a leader in OT cybersecurity and risk management solutions and services, recently upgraded their solution portfolio to assist with the requirements of the upcoming EU NIS2 Directive. Additional features of the upgrade include:

  • Deeper visibility into industrial networks that look to detect and respond to cyber threats while proactively measuring risk.
  • The new version of iCEN centralizes the monitoring and management of multiple iSIDs, providing a unified view of OT assets, alerts, risk scores, and more from a single pane.
  • The threat-detection platform, iSID, is designed to safeguard industrial settings, including maritime vessels, from cyber threats. The new version of iSID includes industry-specific network visibility and asset management capabilities, as well as faster alert-triage improvements.
  • Integrating with CIARA, the results of risk assessments are displayed on the iCEN dashboard.
  • Insights regarding trends over time, and prioritized alerts for more efficient processing and investigation.
  • CIARA, the data-driven OT risk assessment and management solution, uses data collected by iSID to create a digital twin of the OT network, which enables it to run security simulations that measure risk to business and industrial processes.
  • A new version of CIARA introduces state-of-the-art capabilities for enterprise security planning in optimizing cybersecurity spending per site and across the entire OT landscape.
  • CIARA’s attack vector analysis is compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK Knowledge Base Version 14, which allows for analyzing emerging threats to production crown jewels.

NIS2 mandates that essential organizations deploy effective cybersecurity solutions that protect critical assets and operations. In addition, NIS2 requires adoption of an effective, ongoing risk management program that includes frequent, accurate risk assessments.

