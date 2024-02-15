Cyber Risk Management Solution Expanded to Manufacturing

DeNexus (Boston, MA) recently announced the extension of its Cyber Risk Quantification and Management (CQRM) solution, DeRISK, to the Manufacturing and Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sectors. This brings industry-specific cyber risk modeling to these industries, with the goal of allowing companies to proactively manage their cyber risk, prioritize risk mitigation projects, and make informed cybersecurity investment decisions.

Features of the platform include:

Evidence-based analysis for risk prioritization. This facilitates informed decision-making when planning cybersecurity investments.

Can play a direct role in ensuring compliance with recently issued cybersecurity regulations, including those mandated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and similar regulations in the European Union.

Help identify cyber exposures and prioritize risk mitigation strategies.

The recently released DeRISK freemium version gives users a complimentary entry point to comprehend their cyber risk using. The premium version enhances risk assessment with inside-out data, including network topology and cybersecurity controls that allow for building robust security investment plans.

To learn more about DeNexus please visit https://www.denexus.io/