Dragos First to Achieve AWS Competency for OT Security

Dragos Inc., recently announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency as the first Partner with Competency designation in the Operational Technology (OT) Security category. This designation recognizes Dragos for its expertise in providing software and professional services solutions to help industrial manufacturers protect against destructive cyber threats to their OT environments.

The AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency for OT Cybersecurity provides solutions across their digital transformation journey, ensuring they have support from a validated AWS Partner to protect their infrastructure from cyber threats. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

“In achieving this recognition, Dragos has demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in providing the OT-specific visibility, vulnerability management, threat detection, and incident response capabilities required for protecting against cyber threats to OT environments,” said Jon Lavender, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Dragos, Inc.

One example of a company using the Dragos Platform on AWS is Koch Industries. “With the Dragos Platform on AWS, we were able to quickly deploy a comprehensive, industrial-focused cybersecurity solution that gave us previously unachievable visibility into our ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions,” said Gabe Green, Chief Information Security Officer, Koch Industries.

To learn more about Dragos’s ICS/OT cybersecurity solution powered by AWS, visit here. To learn more about the AWS Competency Program established to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise, visit here.