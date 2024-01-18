CES 2024 Update: Iron Man Targets Digital Scammers

The app that uses artificial intelligence to help prevent digital crimes.

Jan 18, 2024
Online Safety And Security

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.

This includes Robert Downey Jr., who fought off villains as “Iron Man” on the big screen for more than a decade. Now, in his latest off-screen role as a board member and strategist at AI security startup Aura, Downey wants to fight off digital scammers.

Aura is an online app that uses artificial intelligence to monitor and track accounts and help prevent digital crimes, like scams, hacks and identity theft. The company revealed Tuesday at a panel that it will launch a new AI feature this year that it says will help parents identify depression, anxiety and other issues in their children’s lives by tracking their cellphone usage habits.

Downey said he was drawn to the company’s mission statement after his Instagram account was hacked in 2019. “We’re all so busy in this information age,” he said, while emphasizing that he thought he had been proactive about protecting his accounts and information before he was hacked. “But it’s nowhere near enough.”

Latest in Cybersecurity
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, left, chats with spectators who have gathered for a joint meeting of the Kansas House and Senate Judiciary committees.
Courts Need $2.6M to Recover from Cyberattack
January 18, 2024
Online Safety And Security
CES 2024 Update: Iron Man Targets Digital Scammers
January 18, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
The Hidden Cyber Threats Heating Up the Winter
January 18, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 4
January 17, 2024
Related Stories
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, left, chats with spectators who have gathered for a joint meeting of the Kansas House and Senate Judiciary committees.
Cybersecurity
Courts Need $2.6M to Recover from Cyberattack
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Cyber Threats Heating Up the Winter
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 4
Soc
Cybersecurity
Automating Cybersecurity Compliance
More in Cybersecurity
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Cyber Threats Heating Up the Winter
Hackers are most likely to attack during winter - here's what you can do about it.
January 18, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 4
How regulatory actions, SBOMs and the ghosts of past vulnerabilities will shape cyber defense.
January 17, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Automating Cybersecurity Compliance
The upgrade goes beyond testing and risk analysis of embedded device software.
January 17, 2024
Tonytn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: AI, ChatGPT Fueling Surge in Ransomware
Elevated social engineering, more connections and growing extortion amounts will drive attack growth.
January 17, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Inside the Cyber Av3ngers Global PLC Hack
Why this could serve as a watershed moment for ICS security.
January 12, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
'Complexity is the Enemy of Security'
Interview with an industry expert discussing attack surface visibility and critical cyber planning misses.
January 11, 2024
Intllectual Property
Cybersecurity
Protecting IP in the Age of Industrial Espionage
A more highly connected enterprise means more potential exposure to your sensitive and proprietary data.
January 11, 2024
Map
Cybersecurity
Study Shows Best, Worst States for Cybersecurity
The Midwest and South lead the way.
January 11, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Palo Alto Networks Unveils OT Security Innovations
Enhanced visibility, secure 5G connections and patch management capabilities are just a few of the features.
January 10, 2024
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Cybersecurity
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 3
The problems and solutions presented by AI, vendor security and device vulnerabilities.
January 10, 2024
Erichtn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Updated Tactics for Old-School Hacks
Coordinating patches, covering the basics and not falling for "pinky promises."
January 10, 2024
Moxa On Cell G4302 Lte4
Cybersecurity
Router Helps Protect Against Cyber Attacks
Features include high-speed performance and reliable communication capabilities for remote monitoring.
January 4, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 2
The bad actors, regulations, tools and tactics that will impact the year ahead.
January 4, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
'Cyber Risk Is an Organizational Risk, Not Just an IT Problem'
Why manufacturing continues to struggle with cybersecurity, despite the perceptions of industry leaders.
January 3, 2024