Automating Cybersecurity Compliance

ONEKEY has announced updates to their Product Cybersecurity and Compliance Platform (PCCP) that expands automated testing and risk analysis of device software via the new integrated Compliance Wizard. Features of the new platform include:

A combination of automated cybersecurity check and virtual assistant that guides companies through a simplified assessment of organizational compliance.

This enables a dialogue-driven as-is assessment with subsequent analysis and documentation, which can also be used for the upcoming obligation to provide evidence in cyber security matter.

The creation of more transparency to the cybersecurity of a company's products.

The Compliance Wizard first breaks down the requirements of the respective laws and standards, which can then be supplemented by the respective company with further content on the current situation.

It analyzes vulnerabilities and provides information on violations of standards, which can often be easily remedied.

The automated Compliance Wizard report also acts as a self-declaration of compliance, documenting the current status of cybersecurity and possible compliance measures.

New software versions can be automatically analyzed in minutes, allowing documentation and declarations to be updated immediately.

Exporting the analysis, structured data, and supporting documentation, external certification bodies can complete any subsequent certification more efficiently and quickly.

Standards such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, IEC 62443, ETSI EN 303 645, UNECE R 155 and others can now be technically tested and organizationally analyzed.

More information can be found at: https://onekey.com/compliance-wizard/.