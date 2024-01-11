To get a deeper understanding of the current cybersecurity situation, Scholaroo conducted a study to examine the status of cybercrime across the U.S. The study reveals that the citizens of Mississippi, Iowa, and Louisiana suffer the least from cybercrime, due to the low rates of credit card fraud, extortion, and phishing per capita.

The study also found that the majority of states located in the South and the Middle West are the least affected and, consequently, the safest from a cyber perspective. On the other hand, almost all the western and northeastern states are at the bottom of the list, with Nevada, Alaska, and Florida being states with the most cybercrime.

A complete look at the rankings can be found here.



