Understanding Cyber Acceptance Testing

The proactive strategy proving key for industrial control systems leaders.

John Cusimano
Jun 5, 2025
Industrial Cyber

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing offers industrial organizations a valuable opportunity to rigorously test the strength of their cybersecurity systems, meticulously examining every potential scenario and vulnerability. The core principle behind ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is that identifying and mitigating risks early in the operational lifecycle, ideally before a system or facility becomes functional, significantly reduces the potential for catastrophic outages or failures.

This proactive approach aims to minimize the attack surface by verifying cybersecurity requirements for everything from network devices and antivirus applications, to conducting vulnerability scans, intrusion testing, and assessing system resilience against network attacks.  

To understand ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing, consider a home-building analogy. After the architectural and engineering work is complete, the builder procures materials and constructs the house. Before occupancy, a rigorous inspection process is conducted. Home inspectors, fire marshals, and other professionals meticulously inspect the structural integrity, code compliance, and functionality of essential systems, including heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical. This thorough examination ensures the home meets all standards and is ready for habitation.  

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is similar to a building inspection, but instead of a house, it focuses on complex industrial security systems. 

Deconstructing ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing: CFAT and CSAT 

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is a two-phased process: Cyber Factory Acceptance Testing (CFAT) and Cyber Site Acceptance Testing (CSAT). Both are conducted prior to live system deployment, but CFAT occurs during system staging and checkout at the “factory”, which is usually not actually a factory but rather the staging area at the EPC or system integrator.

Whereas, CFAT takes place in the industrial factory or plant once the ICS system has been installed and tested, but before it is commissioned and turned over to operations. These distinct phases work in tandem to provide comprehensive security assurance.  

Every plant is unique, necessitating customized CFAT and CSAT test plans and procedures. For instance, testing might involve 60 control panels in a staging location (CFAT), followed by further testing at the final plant site (CSAT) once the panels have been installed and connected to the plant network. 

By systematically identifying and eliminating errors across these two testing environments, the number of potential problems in the final production environment is significantly reduced, if not eliminated, translating to potentially significant cost savings. While CFAT and CSAT can be performed independently, the most effective approach involves conducting both.  

The Importance of Proactive Cybersecurity 

Imagine a scenario where an organization installs and configures numerous panels, bringing an entire plant online. Everything appears to function flawlessly. Three years later, it's discovered that the default password, left open since the plant's construction, remains unchanged. Over time, the equipment has been replaced, but the same vulnerability persists.

In the event of a cyberattack, who bears responsibility? Staff turnover, evolving technology, and the increasing use of multiple devices create a complex web of potential liabilities. This nightmare scenario, however, is entirely preventable with ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing. 

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing recognizes that even a single human error can lead to intractable, long-term problems. It leaves no area unexamined, scrutinizing both factory and site environments. Early risk mitigation is the driving force behind both CFAT and CSAT. 

The Efficiency Gains of Structured Cybertesting 

Testing not only prevents costly disruptions but also delivers long-term performance gains by embedding clarity, accountability, and maintainability into complex industrial control systems environments. 

By verifying logging, alerting, and access workflows in advance, organizations reduce false positives and avoid security fatigue among operators. Just as importantly, Cyber Acceptance Testing helps embed sustainable practices—establishing documentation, role-based access, and visibility protocols that support long-term system upkeep and incident response readiness. The result is not just a more secure system, but one that’s easier to operate, scale, and sustain. 

Organizations that implement ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing gain confidence in the proper implementation of their cybersecurity measures. Their operations engineering staff are better trained and more aware prior to startup, equipped to manage, monitor, and respond to a range of security incidents. 

As many organizations have learned through experience, proactive cybersecurity is far more effective and less costly than reactive measures. ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is not just a best practice; it's a necessity in today's increasingly complex and threatening cyber landscape. It’s an investment in resilience, ensuring operational continuity and safeguarding against potentially devastating consequences. 

While the Cyber Acceptance Testing process requires investment and planning, the potential costs of a successful cyberattack far outweigh the expense of proactive testing. By embracing a 360-degree view of cybersecurity and prioritizing pre-deployment validation, industrial organizations can significantly strengthen their defenses and protect their critical infrastructure from bad actors.


John Cusimano is an accomplished business and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience in process control, functional safety, operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Understanding Cyber Acceptance Testing
June 5, 2025
Microsoft Hjbc
Death, Taxes and Microsoft Vulnerabilities: The Unavoidable Truths in Life
June 5, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Report Confirms Surge in Updated Ransomware Attacks
June 5, 2025
Related Stories
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
CISA Updates Guidance on Play Ransomware
Microsoft Hjbc
Cybersecurity
Death, Taxes and Microsoft Vulnerabilities: The Unavoidable Truths in Life
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Confirms Surge in Updated Ransomware Attacks
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Microsoft Hjbc
Cybersecurity
Death, Taxes and Microsoft Vulnerabilities: The Unavoidable Truths in Life
Microsoft vulnerabilities have hit an all-time high, but there's good and bad news in those numbers.
June 5, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Confirms Surge in Updated Ransomware Attacks
Use of a specific trojan malware strain to steal industrial credentials has grown by 3,000 percent.
June 5, 2025
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
A Pragmatic Look at Legacy IT in Manufacturing
Increased risk and more data-driven decisions means security investment has to be a greater priority.
June 5, 2025
Phishing Tadamichi
Cybersecurity
Research Finds Training Produces Huge Reductions in Phishing Attack Success
Click rates dropped by as much as 86 percent.
May 29, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Survey Finds Zero-Day Threats and Compliance Failures Driving Vendor Selection
Evolving vulnerability exploitations and high-profile data breaches are fueling decisions.
May 29, 2025
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
The $100 Infostealer Threat That is Devastating Companies
Insights from the dark web reveal the low cost-high reward dynamics of new data breach attacks.
May 29, 2025
Soc
Cybersecurity
Research Shows Cybersecurity Driving Manufacturing Growth
More are reframing cybersecurity as a core driver of innovation, resilience and productivity.
May 28, 2025
Sbd Vadim Shechkov
Cybersecurity
Embedding Stronger Product and Supply Chain Security
Secure by Design is no longer a technical aspiration - it’s a strategic necessity.
May 28, 2025
Ep139tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: 'We've Made Our Own Prison'
Insider threats are creating new attack vectors, but old-school solutions could rise to the challenge.
May 28, 2025
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Scenario-Based OT Solution Preps Industrial Teams
It's designed to upskill red and blue teams with OT-specific, real-world detection and response capabilities.
May 22, 2025
Phishing Tadamichi
Cybersecurity
The Top 4 Developments in Phishing Schemes
The bad guys continue to evolve.
May 22, 2025
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Should Manufacturers Focus on Cybersecurity or Cyber Resilience?
One could be essential for the future of manufacturing.
May 22, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Why Industrial Edge Cybersecurity Demands a Fresh Approach
Vulnerabilities persist because cybersecurity is an afterthought, rather than embedded from the ground up.
May 22, 2025
Coding
Cybersecurity
Shoring Up Digital Trust in Manufacturing: From DMARC Awareness to Full Protection
While most have this email guidance in place, the actual protection rate is significantly lower.
May 22, 2025