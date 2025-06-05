Understanding Cyber Acceptance Testing

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing offers industrial organizations a valuable opportunity to rigorously test the strength of their cybersecurity systems, meticulously examining every potential scenario and vulnerability. The core principle behind ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is that identifying and mitigating risks early in the operational lifecycle, ideally before a system or facility becomes functional, significantly reduces the potential for catastrophic outages or failures.

This proactive approach aims to minimize the attack surface by verifying cybersecurity requirements for everything from network devices and antivirus applications, to conducting vulnerability scans, intrusion testing, and assessing system resilience against network attacks.

To understand ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing, consider a home-building analogy. After the architectural and engineering work is complete, the builder procures materials and constructs the house. Before occupancy, a rigorous inspection process is conducted. Home inspectors, fire marshals, and other professionals meticulously inspect the structural integrity, code compliance, and functionality of essential systems, including heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical. This thorough examination ensures the home meets all standards and is ready for habitation.

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is similar to a building inspection, but instead of a house, it focuses on complex industrial security systems.

Deconstructing ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing: CFAT and CSAT

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is a two-phased process: Cyber Factory Acceptance Testing (CFAT) and Cyber Site Acceptance Testing (CSAT). Both are conducted prior to live system deployment, but CFAT occurs during system staging and checkout at the “factory”, which is usually not actually a factory but rather the staging area at the EPC or system integrator.

Whereas, CFAT takes place in the industrial factory or plant once the ICS system has been installed and tested, but before it is commissioned and turned over to operations. These distinct phases work in tandem to provide comprehensive security assurance.

Every plant is unique, necessitating customized CFAT and CSAT test plans and procedures. For instance, testing might involve 60 control panels in a staging location (CFAT), followed by further testing at the final plant site (CSAT) once the panels have been installed and connected to the plant network.

By systematically identifying and eliminating errors across these two testing environments, the number of potential problems in the final production environment is significantly reduced, if not eliminated, translating to potentially significant cost savings. While CFAT and CSAT can be performed independently, the most effective approach involves conducting both.

The Importance of Proactive Cybersecurity

Imagine a scenario where an organization installs and configures numerous panels, bringing an entire plant online. Everything appears to function flawlessly. Three years later, it's discovered that the default password, left open since the plant's construction, remains unchanged. Over time, the equipment has been replaced, but the same vulnerability persists.

In the event of a cyberattack, who bears responsibility? Staff turnover, evolving technology, and the increasing use of multiple devices create a complex web of potential liabilities. This nightmare scenario, however, is entirely preventable with ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing.

ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing recognizes that even a single human error can lead to intractable, long-term problems. It leaves no area unexamined, scrutinizing both factory and site environments. Early risk mitigation is the driving force behind both CFAT and CSAT.

The Efficiency Gains of Structured Cybertesting

Testing not only prevents costly disruptions but also delivers long-term performance gains by embedding clarity, accountability, and maintainability into complex industrial control systems environments.

By verifying logging, alerting, and access workflows in advance, organizations reduce false positives and avoid security fatigue among operators. Just as importantly, Cyber Acceptance Testing helps embed sustainable practices—establishing documentation, role-based access, and visibility protocols that support long-term system upkeep and incident response readiness. The result is not just a more secure system, but one that’s easier to operate, scale, and sustain.

Organizations that implement ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing gain confidence in the proper implementation of their cybersecurity measures. Their operations engineering staff are better trained and more aware prior to startup, equipped to manage, monitor, and respond to a range of security incidents.

As many organizations have learned through experience, proactive cybersecurity is far more effective and less costly than reactive measures. ICS Cyber Acceptance Testing is not just a best practice; it's a necessity in today's increasingly complex and threatening cyber landscape. It’s an investment in resilience, ensuring operational continuity and safeguarding against potentially devastating consequences.

While the Cyber Acceptance Testing process requires investment and planning, the potential costs of a successful cyberattack far outweigh the expense of proactive testing. By embracing a 360-degree view of cybersecurity and prioritizing pre-deployment validation, industrial organizations can significantly strengthen their defenses and protect their critical infrastructure from bad actors.





John Cusimano is an accomplished business and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience in process control, functional safety, operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity.