The Soft Skills to Look For in Manufacturing Security Leaders

In today’s interconnected manufacturing environments, cybersecurity teams need more than technical expertise to secure operations. As attacks increasingly exploit communication breakdowns between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, security leaders must prioritize interpersonal skills like collaboration and communication when building effective teams. Without these skills, even the best tools and technical knowledge may fall short in preventing disruptions and mitigating risks.

Manufacturing facilities, with their reliance on both OT and IT systems, are especially vulnerable to cyber threats. Attackers often target gaps created by poor communication between teams, taking advantage of operational silos. According to the ENISA Threat Landscape 2024 report, 60 percent of incidents involved communication breakdowns, leading to delayed responses and increased risks to critical operations.

Additionally, the cybersecurity industry faces a significant talent shortage, with nearly four million unfilled positions worldwide. This shortage amplifies the need for professionals who can collaborate effectively, adapt to dynamic environments, and work across departmental boundaries. Leaders must look for candidates with both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills to bridge these gaps.

An effective cybersecurity strategy requires professionals who can align priorities, close blind spots, and respond efficiently to incidents. These interpersonal skills are critical during high-pressure situations, such as ransomware or denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, where seamless coordination can mean the difference between fast recovery and prolonged downtime.

Case in Point: The Norsk Hydro Ransomware Attack

The 2019 ransomware attack on Norsk Hydro, a global aluminum manufacturer, highlights the importance of communication and collaboration during incidents. Faced with disruptions across 40 countries, the LockerGoga ransomware forced the company to switch to manual operations.

Despite the challenges, Norsk Hydro’s ability to foster cross-team collaboration minimized the impact. The company’s transparency and seamless coordination between security and network teams enabled it to contain the damage quickly and prevent further disruption [3]. This case illustrates that technical skills alone are insufficient—strong communication across departments is essential to managing and recovering from incidents.

When reviewing resumes, manufacturing security leaders should prioritize candidates who demonstrate these key soft skills:

Communication: Candidates must explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical stakeholders. Effective communication ensures OT and IT teams remain aligned, preventing misunderstandings that could disrupt operations.

Collaboration: Look for experience in cross-functional teams or joint training exercises. These experiences signal a candidate’s ability to work across departments and prevent operational silos.

Adaptability: With evolving cyber threats, adaptability is crucial. Candidates with experience in dynamic environments or incident drills demonstrate their ability to stay composed under pressure and adjust quickly to new challenges.

Building Collaborative, Risk-Resilient Teams

To foster collaboration and build resilient teams, manufacturing leaders can:

Implement Cross-Functional Training. Training between network and security teams promotes mutual understanding and a shared approach to problem-solving.

Adopt Integrated Systems. Integrated vulnerability and network security solutions improve collaboration by breaking down communication barriers between OT and IT teams.

By adopting these strategies, leaders can align their teams toward the same goal: protecting the organization from evolving cyber threats.

Manufacturing security requires more than technical expertise—it demands professionals who can collaborate effectively and adapt to evolving threats. Strong communication ensures smooth coordination between OT and IT teams, reducing downtime and mitigating risks. By hiring for these critical soft skills, leaders can build teams that are resilient, proactive, and aligned with operational goals.

Investing in candidates with both technical and interpersonal strengths fosters a security culture prepared for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s uncertainties. In a fast-changing threat landscape, these qualities are not just beneficial—they are essential to maintaining secure, uninterrupted operations.