Report Spotlights Cyber Resilience Challenges

Working through technology implementation, budget shortfalls and siloed functionality.

Theresa Lanowitz
Sep 26, 2024
Industrial Cyber

As industries embrace digital transformation, the dynamic computing era — powered by technologies such as IoT and 5G — has introduced remarkable opportunities and significant cybersecurity challenges. For the manufacturing and transportation industries, the journey towards cyber resilience is a delicate balance between technological innovation and safeguarding business operations. 

According to the LevelBlue Futures Reports: 2024 Futures Report on Cyber Resilience in Manufacturing and the 2024 Futures Report on Cyber Resilience in Transportation, manufacturers are optimistic about the potential of dynamic computing to revolutionize operations. A striking 83 percent of manufacturing and transportation C-suite and senior executives believe dynamic computing will enhance operational performance in the next three years, particularly in AI strategy and supply chain sophistication.

However, this same optimism comes with caution: nearly the same number of C-suite and senior executives acknowledge that with these technological leaps comes an increased exposure to risk. 

Balancing Innovation and Cybersecurity

Traditional security methods are no longer sufficient to address the complexities of the modern digital landscape. Expanding computing and storage capabilities require organizations to rethink their approaches to risk mitigation, ensuring that business resilience remains at the forefront of their strategies. The paradox for manufacturing and transportation leaders is clear — while dynamic computing opens the door to improved production efficiency and supply chain management, it also challenges the security frameworks designed to protect intellectual property and ensure operational continuity. 

As the report reveals, 69 percent of manufacturing and 86 percent of transportation C-suite and senior executives believe the benefits of technological innovation outweigh the risks. Yet, they remain wary of adopting artificial intelligence (AI), with 64 percent of manufacturing and 69 percent of transportation expressing concerns about its potential security implications.

This hesitancy reflects a broader challenge for both manufacturing and transportation leaders: balancing the drive for innovation with the need for robust cybersecurity measures. 

The Long-Term Challenges

Despite the enthusiasm for new technologies, both industries face substantial barriers to achieving long-term cyber resilience. Over 70 percent of C-suite and senior executives from both manufacturing and transportation industries cite difficulties in finding adequate external third-party guidance for digital transformation. Furthermore, a majority (66 percent) report that cybersecurity efforts remain siloed within their organizations, limiting their ability to respond effectively to emerging threats.

This fragmentation is further compounded by budgeting concerns, with 78 percent of manufacturing and 73 percent of transportation describing their cybersecurity budgeting as reactive and transactional rather than proactive and intentional. With cybersecurity often being viewed as an afterthought, organizations struggle to allocate sufficient resources to build comprehensive resilience strategies.

As manufacturers and transportation companies prepare for the future, they must embrace a proactive approach to cybersecurity that emphasizes the importance of integrating cybersecurity efforts into every aspect of operations, breaking down silos, and ensuring that resilience initiatives are adequately funded and prioritized. 

The future of manufacturing and transportation lies in dynamic computing – computing beyond the four walls of an organization. But with it comes a responsibility to safeguard the innovations that will drive the next wave of industrial growth. Leaders in both industries must navigate the fine line between innovation and security, ensuring that they are prepared for the immediate challenges as well as being positioned to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

To address these gaps, an increasing number of organizations are turning to external cybersecurity services. The report shows that 35 percent of manufacturing and 33 percent of transportation organizations have adopted Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) to handle their evolving security needs. This growing reliance on external expertise underscores the complexity of maintaining cybersecurity resilience in-house and the need for specialized support to manage the rapidly shifting threat landscape. 

By adopting a holistic approach that includes both internal resources and relationships with trusted third-party advisors , they can enhance operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and build a resilient future in an increasingly interconnected world.

