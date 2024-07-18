The manufacturing industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the need to boost resiliency, maximize efficiency, and keep pace with ever-tightening market demands. One crucial aspect of this transformation is the shift from reactive code backup strategies to more proactive, automated approaches. Let’s face it, traditional backup methods are no longer sufficient in the face of modern automation, and as the gap between code production volumes and backup coverage widens, it poses significant risks to the efficiency and safety of automated systems.

The consequences of inadequate backup strategies can be severe, ranging from unplanned downtime and product recalls to on-site injuries. These issues not only impact the bottom line, but also damage the reputation of the organization by eroding both employee and customer trust. When you consider the risks, manufacturers cannot afford to overlook the importance of taking a proactive approach to operational technology (OT).

Embracing the Industrial DevOps Mindset

Fortunately, the DevOps movement, which emerged in the IT sector around 2007, offers us a proven set of practices that can revolutionize the way manufacturing teams perform their jobs. By implementing an Industrial DevOps approach, organizations can achieve increased system-wide transparency, minimize risks associated with data loss, gain efficiency through automation, and save costs by reducing downtime and implementing proactive prevention measures.

Industrial DevOps introduces tools and processes that enhance teamwork and heighten visibility in industrial operations. For instance, a manufacturing company adopting this approach could centrally manage its multi-vendor control solutions to reduce reliance on proprietary, siloed tools. This fosters a unified environment where changes are tracked and managed efficiently, enhancing operational agility to help ensure higher uptime and quicker problem resolution.

Moreover, storing information in the cloud allows team members and approved vendors to access, audit, and modify data, putting the power of intellectual property at the fingertips of those who need it while also rigorously enforcing security protocols. This enables strategic optimization of operational technology on a much greater scale while reducing the need for tedious, repetitive manual backup tasks and freeing up employees to focus on valuable business tasks and new innovations.

Build A Strong Team

To modernize operations with an Industrial DevOps approach, manufacturers should start by assembling the right stakeholders. Create a safe, blame-free space for open dialogue, encourage discussions about pain points, review existing disaster recovery strategies, and consider the practicality of implementing strategic changes. It is crucial to involve representatives from various departments, including IT, operations, and management, to ensure that all perspectives are considered and that the proposed changes align with your organization's goals and objectives.

Next, identify and address potential concerns and process changes, such as establishing governance to protect intellectual property, instituting best-practice security, and examining the impact on existing workflows and processes. This may involve consulting with experts, conducting thorough testing, and implementing proof of concept and pilot programs to iterate on design before scaling up.

It is essential to approach this transformation through the lens of cultural change. Ensure that all team members are on board with the changes and provide necessary training and support to facilitate a smooth transition. Identify early wins and regularly communicate progress, while also creating space to address any concerns or challenges that arise. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and open communication, organizations can build trust and buy-in among employees, making the transition to an Industrial DevOps approach more successful.

Benefits Beyond Backup

Embracing a modern backup strategy not only enhances operational efficiency but also serves as a valuable recruitment tool. Today’s young, skilled workers value companies that prioritize data security, technological innovation, and future-proof solutions. By implementing an Industrial DevOps approach, organizations can demonstrate a commitment to these values and the future success of the business and its employees, making them more attractive to top talent in the industry.

Additionally, adopting an Industrial DevOps approach can help manufacturers stay ahead of the curve in terms of regulatory compliance and industry standards. As the manufacturing sector becomes more and more digitized and connected, the risk of cyber threats and data breaches also increases. By implementing robust backup and recovery strategies, organizations can demonstrate their commitment to data security and privacy, which can help to build trust with customers, partners, and regulators.

By assembling the right stakeholders, identifying and addressing concerns, and formulating a comprehensive roadmap, manufacturing organizations can maximize the benefits of Industrial DevOps for their own automated operations. This, in turn, can lead to increased efficiency, reduced risk, and improved bottom-line results, ultimately positioning them for long-term success in the face of fast-increasing market demands and technological advancements. This approach is no longer a luxury but a necessity for manufacturers seeking to remain competitive. By embracing this transformation and investing in the right tools, processes, and talent, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, resiliency, and innovation, setting themselves up for success in the years to come.

Adam Gluck founded startup Copia on a mission to accelerate the digital revolution within U.S. manufacturing. Along with co-founder Matthew Lee, Adam was recognized in 2022 on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for driving a movement to reshape manufacturing through software innovation.