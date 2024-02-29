Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Emerging Tech Poses New Threats

Five strategies for managing and getting in front of the most prevalent and emerging cyber threats.

Sharon Lindstrom
Feb 29, 2024
Hacking Alarm

A recent global survey by Protiviti and N.C. State University’s ERM Initiative focused on the top risks of boards of directors and senior executives. It ranked cybersecurity as the third highest risk in 2024 for manufacturing organizations – and it's projected to be their second highest risk looking out 10 years. This should not be surprising given the growing number of bad actors seeing manufacturing organizations as opportunities, due to factors such as:

  • The inherent insecure nature of older manufacturing technology.
  • Historically less investment in operational technology (OT) vs. IT security.
  • An increase in the connectivity of manufacturing networks to the outside world (including the deployment of IoT devices).
  • Insufficient collaboration and coordination between enterprise IT/security teams and plant personnel.
  • A lack of visibility into what is connected to and communicating with the shop floor.
  • The rapid evolution of new technology supporting both the business and operations.
  • And of course, the growing talent gap in cybersecurity resources across all organizations. 

Recent breach examples such as Clorox (2023), Kronos (2022), and Maersk (2017) highlight the potential reputational and financial impacts that can occur from a ransomware attack or other cybersecurity incident. U.S.-based companies have an added degree of difficulty in determining the materiality of cybersecurity-related incidents in meeting SEC disclosure requirements. 

Given these challenges, manufacturing leaders must be more proactive in identifying and managing cyber-related risk. Below are five recommended strategies for managing and getting in front of the most prevalent and emerging cyber threats to the manufacturing industry:

1. Increase Network Visibility 

Having a strong asset management function and “source of truth” device/system/application inventory is a challenge for many organizations. In the manufacturing environment specifically, it is not uncommon to hear cybersecurity leaders say, “I don’t know what all could be plugged in out there.” While certain business IT concepts translate to the OT environment to identify risks, tools and processes to gain visibility to OT specific risks will be different. 

Consider implementation of an asset discovery and threat detection solution designed for OT networks, where device discovery and enumeration is conducted passively. Leverage the results from the discovery solution to identify and document the systems that are critical to site operations and prioritize those devices in your security monitoring strategy. Additionally, organizations may consider standing up a test network reflective of the production environment, to enable safe methods to evaluate patches and identify potential vulnerabilities. 

2. Enhance Network Segmentation

Restricting the flow of network traffic between the corporate IT and manufacturing (OT) networks can serve as the first line of defense against potential cyber-attacks. Companies should conduct analysis to understand what systems or applications they need to communicate between these two unique environments and restrict/limit all other traffic where possible. 

A cyber-attack could originate in either IT or OT and then proliferate and migrate into the other, so it is important to implement bi-directional restrictions where possible, while ensuring that sufficient planning and coordination is taking place to ensure that the configuration of security enhancements do not impede or disrupt operations. 

3. Train and Educate All Users 

If the foundational elements of an organizational cybersecurity program (people, process, technology) can be illustrated as a stool with three supporting legs, then the “people” pillar is widely considered to be the weakest link that can cause the entire program to be structurally unsound. 

It is critical to design a security awareness and training program for corporate/business users that emphasizes the most relevant threats and how to identify and report them (e.g., phishing emails). However, it is equally important to ensure shop floor personnel are educated on OT-specific risks and indicators of compromise. The training program should also include specific guidance for how to appropriately escalate a potential cyber incident impacting operations. 

4. Define a Unique Governance Structure for OT

As distinct risks are present in IT and OT environments, there is also a need to manage them in a unique way. Certain elements of a corporate security policy may be leveraged for an OT environment, such as policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines. But other elements must be different for an OT environment, so a separate governance structure for OT (i.e., resources with dedicated responsibility to secure manufacturing networks/devices), tools and technology should be defined. 

5. Implement Security by Design 

Of course, security design should be in the forefront of any discussion for a business implementing new systems or applications – and OT environments are no exception, especially considering that manufacturing environments are becoming increasingly more connected. 

Invite the organization’s cybersecurity function into the conversation early and often and build security into the design and requirements of manufacturing solutions. Embedding security controls and practices upon deployment reduces the level of exposure and the amount of time that a vulnerability, such as insecure design or missing security update, could be identified and exploited. 

It is clear that cyber risk is here to stay for manufacturing organizations, especially evidenced by the number of incidents and ransomware attacks increasing in recent years in this sector, but these foundational steps can help mitigate the risk to a lower priority on boards and management’s radar.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Soc
Survey Identifies Gaps in Securing OT Access
February 29, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Dragos Reports Rise in Geopolitically Driven Attacks, Ransomware
February 29, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Malware Campaign Targeting Oil & Gas Sector
February 29, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Emerging Tech Poses New Threats
February 29, 2024
Related Stories
Soc
Cybersecurity
Survey Identifies Gaps in Securing OT Access
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Dragos Reports Rise in Geopolitically Driven Attacks, Ransomware
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Malware Campaign Targeting Oil & Gas Sector
Risk Management
Cybersecurity
Broadening Requirements for Defending Critical Infrastructure
More in Cybersecurity
Soc
Cybersecurity
Survey Identifies Gaps in Securing OT Access
The IT/OT divide continues, and it's creating huge risks.
February 29, 2024
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Dragos Reports Rise in Geopolitically Driven Attacks, Ransomware
New threat groups, state actors and hacktivist groups gained ground, but there's positive movement as well.
February 29, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Malware Campaign Targeting Oil & Gas Sector
The MaaS being used was updated to provide customizations that allow threat actors to exploit additional vulnerabilities.
February 29, 2024
Risk Management
Cybersecurity
Broadening Requirements for Defending Critical Infrastructure
The current imbalance of OT/ICS regulations heightens risks for the entire sector.
February 29, 2024
Ep83
Video
Security Breach: Driving OT Vision to Avoid an 'Internal Collection of Hackers'
Why hackers are "like water" and what OT needs to learn from IT.
February 29, 2024
Ap24059063387686
Cybersecurity
Biden Issues Executive Order to Better Shield Americans' Sensitive Data from Foreign Foes
It will seek to protect everything from biometrics and health records to finances and geolocation.
February 28, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Takeaways from the Johnson Controls Hack
What we can learn from one of the industry's largest data thefts.
February 22, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Threat Data Report Exposes Depths of Cyberattacks
As with most reports, there's a mixture of positive and worrisome findings.
February 22, 2024
Ep80tnn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Leveraging Threat Intelligence Data
Hacker insight and vulnerability updates are great, but that's only half the battle.
February 22, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Securing the Industrial Heartbeat: Out of Band Communications are Vital
The evolving threat landscape calls for a shift in how we approach cybersecurity, communication and protecting operational data.
February 22, 2024
Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023.
Software
Google Suspends Gemini Chatbot's Ability to Generate Pictures of People
The move comes a day after the company apologized for "inaccuracies" in historical depictions.
February 22, 2024
Io T
Cybersecurity
Best Practices That Go Beyond the Firewall
Integrating cybersecurity along with AI, predictive analytics, IoT, advanced software and edge computing.
February 22, 2024
I Stock 158681923
Cybersecurity
Biden Executive Order Boosts Cybersecurity at Nation's Ports
New, standardized requirements aim to protect against ransomware and other cyberattacks.
February 21, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Dragos Shares Ransomware Analysis
A look at the groups, tactics and impact of hacker campaigns at the end of 2023.
February 15, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Survey Finds 77% Unprepared to Deal With Security Threats
A proliferation of tool options, poor cloud visibility and lacking remediation capabilities lead the list of concerns.
February 15, 2024