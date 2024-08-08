Toyota Executive Named Chair of Women MAKE Awards

The initiative aims to increase the percentage of women in manufacturing to 35% by 2030.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 8, 2024
Women
iStock.com/kckate16vvv

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, announced the selection of Susan Elkington, senior vice president of electric vehicle supply at Toyota Motor North America, as the new chair of the Women MAKE Awards initiative.

Elkington succeeds Denise Johnson, group president of resource industries at Caterpillar, who has led the initiative with distinction.

As the incoming chair, Elkington will guide the Women MAKE Awards program in its mission to celebrate and elevate the women who are shaping the future of manufacturing in an effort to have their example pave the way for the next generation to join the sector. 

“Women are essential to the future of manufacturing, and it is an honor to lead the Women MAKE initiative at such a pivotal time,” Elkington said. “I know firsthand the impact this recognition can have in motivating and mentoring the next generation of female leaders. I am committed to continuing the work of highlighting the incredible contributions women are making across the industry and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.”

Under Elkington’s leadership, the Women MAKE Awards will continue to be an essential element in the MI’s 35x30 initiative, which aims to increase the percentage of women in manufacturing to 35% by 2030. This effort is vital to closing the gender gap in manufacturing, where women currently represent less than one-third of the workforce.

“With nearly 500,000 open jobs in manufacturing today, it’s essential that we bring more women into manufacturing roles, and the WMA has played a key role in engaging and uplifting women within the sector today to serve as the role models for the women of tomorrow," MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee said.

