Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators

Nissan recalled 736,422 of the vehicles, but about 84,000 remain unrepaired and are still in use.

Tom Krisher
May 29, 2024
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is urging the owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators have an increased risk of exploding in a crash and hurling dangerous metal fragments.

Wednesday's urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding front-passenger inflator, and as many as 58 people were injured since 2015.

"Due to the age of the vehicles equipped with defective Takata air bag inflators, there is an increased risk the inflator could explode during an air bag deployment, propelling sharp metal fragments which can cause serious injury or death," Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan said the "do not drive" warning covers certain 2002 through 2006 Sentra small cars, as well as some 2002 through 2004 Pathfinder SUVs, and 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4 SUVs. Owners can find out if their vehicles are affected by going to nissanusa.com/takata-airbag-recall or infinitiusa.com/takata-airbag-recall and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The company says owners should contact their dealer to set up an appointment to have inflators replaced for free. Nissan also is offering free towing to dealers, and in some locations mobile service and loaner cars are available.

Nissan originally recalled 736,422 of the vehicles to replace the Takata inflators. The company said around 84,000 remain unrepaired and are believed to still be in use.

Nissan said it has made numerous attempts to reach the owners with unrepaired Takata inflators.

The death was reported to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2018, the company said. The person killed was in a 2006 Sentra, according to Nissan.

The death is one of 27 in the U.S. caused by the faulty inflators, which used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. It can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. More than 400 people in the U.S. have been hurt.

Worldwide at least 35 people have been killed by Takata inflators in Malaysia, Australia and the U.S.

Potential for a dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators involved. The U.S. government says many have not been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bags sent Takata into bankruptcy.

Honda, Ford, BMW, Toyota and Stellantis and Mazda have issued similar "do not drive" warnings for some of their vehicles equipped with Takata inflators.

Latest in Automotive
Super Truck Still 3
Ford Teases Electric Supertruck that Will Attempt to Scale Pike's Peak
May 29, 2024
Ford Mustang Gtd Asv Dampers Suspension Window 03
Ford Builds Suspension Window into Mustang Performance Supercar
May 29, 2024
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators
May 29, 2024
Kodiak Snow Blower
Powerful Battery Electric Vehicle to Enter America's Airports
May 28, 2024
Related Stories
Kodiak Snow Blower
Automotive
Powerful Battery Electric Vehicle to Enter America's Airports
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Breaks Ground on Megapack Energy Storage Battery Factory in Shanghai
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Automotive
Nickel-Rich Indonesia Pitches EV Battery Plant Plan to Elon Musk
This image provided by Colorado State Patrol shows a Tesla Model 3 that crashed on May 16, 2022 in Clear Creek County, Colo.
Automotive
Tesla’s Autopilot Caused Fiery Crash Into Tree, Lawsuit Says
More in Automotive
Super Truck Still 3
Automotive
Ford Teases Electric Supertruck that Will Attempt to Scale Pike's Peak
It's based on the F-150 Lightning.
May 29, 2024
Ford Mustang Gtd Asv Dampers Suspension Window 03
Automotive
Ford Builds Suspension Window into Mustang Performance Supercar
It puts the hard work of the engineering teams on display like a finely crafted precision timepiece.
May 29, 2024
Kodiak Snow Blower
Automotive
Powerful Battery Electric Vehicle to Enter America's Airports
More than 35 airports are now in talks to order and implement the vehicles.
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Labor
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
The contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise.
May 28, 2024
Koji Sato, chief executive of Toyota Motor Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans for a new lean compact motor that will cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
Automotive
Toyota Shows 'an Engine Reborn' with Green Fuel Despite Global Push for EVs
The carmaker is putting a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
May 28, 2024
ZM Trucks made its North American debut this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas.
Automotive
ZM Trucks Displays Electric Fleet in North American Debut
The company unveiled five models expected to be available by the end of the year.
May 24, 2024
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Breaks Ground on Megapack Energy Storage Battery Factory in Shanghai
The $200 million plant will be the carmaker's first battery factory outside the U.S.
May 23, 2024
1573702725402 (1)
Automotive
BAE Systems, Eaton Test Electric Drive Technology on Commercial Truck
It uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections.
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
Automotive
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
The proposed law would require all new cars sold in the state to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.
May 22, 2024
A commercial cargo ship as it leaves the Port of Savannah in Georgia at sunset.
Automotive
Georgia's Auto Port Has its Busiest Month Ever
The port took on 9,000 imports diverted from Baltimore.
May 21, 2024
A Harbinger medium-duty electric walk-in van.
Automotive
Electric Truck Maker Harbinger Announces $400 Million in Orders
Customers include Bimbo Bakeries and Thor Industries.
May 21, 2024
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Automotive
Some Tesla Shareholders Ask Investors to Vote Against Musk's Compensation Package
The package is worth more than $40 billion.
May 21, 2024
I Stock 521698804
Automotive
Senate Report Finds Parts Made with Forced Labor in BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and VW Cars
The automakers said they have taken action to bring their cars into compliance with the law.
May 21, 2024
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Automotive
Nickel-Rich Indonesia Pitches EV Battery Plant Plan to Elon Musk
The country supplies 40% of the world's nickel.
May 20, 2024
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to reporters in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday, May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the UAW.
Automotive
UAW Vows to Return After Decisive Loss at Alabama Mercedes Plants
The union lost in a decisive vote.
May 20, 2024