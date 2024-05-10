Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Element 25 Secures Site for EV Battery Refinery in Louisiana

The facility will manufacture HPMSM, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries.

Industrial Media Staff
May 10, 2024
Ev
iStock.com/sarawuth702

Element 25 recently signed a binding term sheet with Veolia North America to secure a site for its planned high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate refinery in Louisiana. Part of the electric vehicle supply chain, Element 25 expects the operation to create 220 direct jobs.

The site, a 35-acre parcel in Burnside, Ascension Parish, is next to a Veolia-operated sulphuric acid production facility. The agreement includes terms for E25 to acquire the land and to establish essential utility and service agreements, including a long-term sulphuric acid supply from Veolia.

“E25 aims to be a leading source of high quality, vertically integrated, traceable and ESG and IRA-compliant battery material to the global electric vehicle industry," Managing Director Justin Brown said. 'Construction of our HPMSM facility in the U.S. – the first of its kind there – requires a project site with the necessary services and utilities and access to sulphuric acid as a key reagent, to allow the Project to proceed. The Veolia site meets these requirements, and we are pleased to have signed this TS with Veolia as an important step forward in Project execution.”

General Motors will serve as a partner in the HPMSM project. GM has committed $85M in senior secured debt funding to the Burnside project. GM’s investment is in parallel to the investment by their second offtake and funding partner Stellantis N.V.

Latest in Automotive
Ev
Element 25 Secures Site for EV Battery Refinery in Louisiana
May 10, 2024
Ap24131435931290
Honda Reports Booming Profit on Sales Growth
May 10, 2024
The BAC Series 3000 modules were installed on the existing concrete cold-water basin.
Replacing Field-Erected Towers with Modular
May 10, 2024
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu Heads for the Junkyard as GM Shifts Focus to Electric Vehicles
May 9, 2024
Related Stories
Brent Phillips, President Vicinity Motor
Automotive
Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints New President
The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Man's Death in Crash Involving Semi-Autonomous Driving Software
Visitors to the Xiaomi Automobile flagship store look at the Xiaomi SU7 electric car on display in Beijing, Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Automotive
China's Latest EV is a 'Connected' Car from Smart Phone Maker Xiaomi
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis to Follow California's Strict Emissions Standards
More in Automotive
Ap24131435931290
Automotive
Honda Reports Booming Profit on Sales Growth
The carmaker sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally.
May 10, 2024
The BAC Series 3000 modules were installed on the existing concrete cold-water basin.
Automotive
Replacing Field-Erected Towers with Modular
A safer and faster solution for a major automotive manufacturing facility.
May 10, 2024
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
Automotive
Chevrolet Malibu Heads for the Junkyard as GM Shifts Focus to Electric Vehicles
GM sold just over 130,000 Malibus last year.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
Ap24130343865690
Automotive
Nissan Reports 92% Jump in Profit as Sales Surge
Nissan sold 3.44 million vehicles globally for the fiscal year.
May 9, 2024
The Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen, May 11, 2022, at a dealer in Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota Racks Up Booming Profit
And the automaker vows to invest to keep growth going.
May 8, 2024
New Way Hyzon
Automotive
Hyzon Debuts North America's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Garbage Truck
The fuel cells can handle up to 1,200 cart lifts.
May 7, 2024
I Stock 1440985908
Automotive
3 Reasons the UAW is Having Success Organizing Southern Workers
A pair of Mercedes plants in Alabama will be the next face-off.
May 7, 2024
I Stock 1347471831 (1)
Automotive
Workers at Stellantis Plant Near Detroit Authorize Strike
The dispute is over health and safety issues.
May 7, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
Gf Eröffnungsfeier 20230623 130205
Operations
Georgia Lands 350 New Jobs in E-mobility Manufacturing
The new GF Casting Solutions facility will produce cast aluminum parts for the automotive industry.
May 6, 2024
A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, Friday, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Loosens Some Electric Vehicle Battery Rules
Potentially making more EVs eligible for tax credits.
May 3, 2024
Ap24122568655562
Automotive
Tesla Laid Off its EV Charging Division. Other Automakers Are Worried
Nearly all automakers selling EVs in the U.S. have signed up to join Tesla's Supercharger network.
May 1, 2024
Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters
Automotive
Toyota Opens Hydrogen Headquarters to Accelerate Fuel Cell Technology
Construction has begun on a flexible microgrid that features energy sources available today.
May 1, 2024
I Stock 1446315430
Automotive
Electric Vehicles Are Usually Safer for Their Occupants
But not necessarily for everyone else.
May 1, 2024