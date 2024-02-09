Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., an auto parts manufacturer and supplier, will invest more than $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in Metter, creating 200 new jobs in Candler County. This marks the second automotive supplier announced in Candler County in less than six months.

Established in Korea in 1974, Doowon Group specializes in designing and manufacturing automotive climate control systems. The company will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (Kia Georgia) and Hyundai Motor Group.

Doowon Climate Control America, Inc.’s new manufacturing facility will be located in the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park. The facility will primarily produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles. Operations are projected to begin in 2026.

The company plans to hire employees in various fields, including injection molding technicians; assembly operators; quality, materials and production specialists, engineers and management.

Mobility and battery supply chain companies have announced more than $27.3 billion in investments in Georgia since 2020, creating 32,000 new jobs. Predating the Inflation Reduction Act, two investments in Georgia were made from major EV companies. Hyundai is constructing its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility in the state, and Rivian announced its largest manufacturing facility in Georgia, slated to start production in 2026 with an annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles.