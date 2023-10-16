Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford Calls on Autoworkers to End Strike

He said the company's future is at stake.

Tom Krisher
Oct 16, 2023
Ford Motor Co., executive chairman Bill Ford is seen during an announcement, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Ford Motor Co., executive chairman Bill Ford is seen during an announcement, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.

In a rare speech during contract talks in the company's hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labor costs could limit the company's ability to make future investments. "If we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost," said the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford.

The company, he said, builds more vehicles in America and has more United Auto Workers employees than any company as he called for an end to what he said was an acrimonious strike.

The company is near an impasse with the United Auto Workers union, which walked out in targeted strikes at all three Detroit automakers on Sept. 15,

Last week 8,700 union members walked out at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

After the walkout, a top company executive said on a conference call with reporters that Ford had reached the limit in how much it was willing to spend to end the strike.

The speech from Ford arrives with the entire auto industry making a historic and expensive shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

UAW President Shawn Fain has said Ford and crosstown rivals General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are making billions in profits, and that workers should get a share. He says the workers should be repaid for sacrificing general pay raises, cost of living adjustments and agreeing to lower wage tiers to keep the companies afloat during the Great Recession.

The union began striking at targeted factories after its contracts with the companies expired. It started picketing one assembly plant from each company, but that has since spread to 38 parts warehouses at GM and Jeep maker Stellantis. The UAW later added another assembly plant at both GM and Ford.

Last Wednesday Fain made the surprise announcement that the union would walk out at the Kentucky plant, which makes Super Duty pickups and large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

About 34,000 of the union's 146,000 employees at all three automakers are now on strike.

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, the company's internal combustion engine business, told reporters Thursday that Ford stretched to get to the offer it now has on the table.

The apparently widening labor rift suggests Ford and the union may be in for a lengthy strike that could cost the company and workers billions of dollars.

Fain said on Wednesday that Ford told UAW bargainers for nearly two weeks that it would make another counteroffer on economic issues. But at a meeting called by the union, the company didn't increase its previous offer, Fain said. "Ford hasn't gotten the message" to bargain for a fair contract, Fain said in announcing the walkout by 8,700 workers at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

"We've been very patient working with the company on this," he said in a video. "They have not met expectations, they're not even coming to the table on it."

Galhotra called Ford's offer "incredibly positive" and said Ford never indicated to the union that it would be increased.

"We have been very clear we are at the limit," he said on a conference call with reporters. "We risk the ability to invest in the business and profitably grow. And profitable growth is in the best interest of everybody at Ford."

The company has a set amount of money, but is willing to move dollars around in a way that might fit the union's needs, he said, adding that he still thinks it's possible to reach a deal.

The union has said Ford's general wage offer is up to 23% over four years and that it has reinstated cost of living raises. GM and Stellantis were at 20%. But Fain said none was high enough.

Latest in Automotive
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 1, 2023
Gm
Canadian Autoworkers Ratify New Contract with General Motors
October 16, 2023
The Ford company logo is shown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Ford Recalls 238,000 Explorers to Replace Axle Bolts
October 13, 2023
Region 2B director David Green speaks with United Auto Workers outside a gate at Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio.
Ford Reaches Spending Limit for New Contract with Striking Autoworkers
October 13, 2023
Related Stories
LG Energy Solution’s NCMA Long Cell Pouch-type Battery
Automotive
LG Energy Solution, Toyota Sign Long-Term Battery Supply Agreement to Power EVs in the U.S.
Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto.
Automotive
Auto Workers Begin Strike at GM Plants in Canada
Striking United Auto Workers member Chris Jedrzejek, right, and his father picket outside Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Wayne, Mich.
Automotive
The Future of EVs Looms over Negotiations in U.S. Autoworkers Strike
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 1, 2023
The Ford company logo is shown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 238,000 Explorers to Replace Axle Bolts
The rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park.
October 13, 2023
Region 2B director David Green speaks with United Auto Workers outside a gate at Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
Ford Reaches Spending Limit for New Contract with Striking Autoworkers
Top exec says the carmaker has reached the limit of how much money it will spend to get a contract agreement.
October 13, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Koji Sato, with Idemitsu Kosan Co. President and CEO Shunichi Kito, speaks during their news conference in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
Toyota, Oil Giant Idemitsu Partner on EV Battery Technology
They'll collaborate on technology for mass production of solid-state batteries, a key component in future EVs.
October 12, 2023
UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers Walk Out at Ford's Largest Factory
Some 8,700 members left their jobs yesterday in a surprise escalation.
October 12, 2023
Striking United Auto Workers members Rob Marchese, left, and Neil Peters picket at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Oct. 7, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
Detroit Automakers, Union Leaders Spar Over 4,800 Layoffs at Non-Striking Factories
The companies say the strikes have forced them to impose layoffs. The UAW rejects that argument.
October 11, 2023
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2024 Pilot three-row SUV. Its distinctive TrailSport trim has a raised stance and all-terrain tires to enhance off-road capability.
Automotive
Edmunds: Honda Pilot vs. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
The Pilot isn't the only pick in the class.
October 11, 2023
This Jan. 19, 2021 file photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Automotive
Stellantis Picks Kokomo, Indiana, for Second U.S. Battery Venture with Samsung
The $3.2 billion joint venture plant will create 1,400 jobs.
October 11, 2023
Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto.
Automotive
Canadian Auto Workers, GM Reach Tentative Agreement
The strike lasted less than 24 hours.
October 11, 2023
LG Energy Solution’s NCMA Long Cell Pouch-type Battery
Automotive
LG Energy Solution, Toyota Sign Long-Term Battery Supply Agreement to Power EVs in the U.S.
LG Energy Solution will supply automotive battery modules at an annual capacity of 20GWh.
October 11, 2023
Ap9729972428288970 (1)
Automotive
How Americans Feel About The UAW Strike
And Tesla's unintended role.
October 10, 2023
Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto.
Automotive
Auto Workers Begin Strike at GM Plants in Canada
Their union, Unifor, represents more than 4,200 workers at the plants.
October 10, 2023
Striking United Auto Workers member Chris Jedrzejek, right, and his father picket outside Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Wayne, Mich.
Automotive
The Future of EVs Looms over Negotiations in U.S. Autoworkers Strike
One analyst said the battery plants are going to be the make-or-break issue.
October 10, 2023
Striking United Auto Workers picket outside the Stellantis plant that makes Jeeps in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers Stop Expanding Strikes After GM's Big Concession
GM has agreed to bring workers at battery factories into the UAW's national contract.
October 9, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers' Strike Enters 4th Week
The union president urges members to keep up the fight.
October 9, 2023