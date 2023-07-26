Detroit Auto Show Announces Ford, GM, Stellantis to Reveal Six Vehicles at September Show

The Detroit Auto Show announced Ford, General Motors and Stellantis confirmed they will each hold vehicle reveals, totaling six reveals between the Detroit Three, during the show’s Media and Technology Days September 13 -14.

The Detroit Auto Show runs from September 13 - 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

“We’re excited to welcome consumers to our hometown as we showcase never before seen products in addition to our full portfolio of award-winning best-selling products and brands," General Motors Vice President of Product and Brand Communications Michelle Malcho said.

“It’s the Detroit show, which makes it especially exciting to offer consumers the opportunity to go for a ride in our Jeep and Ram vehicles on our specialized test tracks, as well as check out all the latest offerings from the rest of our North American brands," Rick Deneau, head of product and brand communications, Stellantis in NA, said. "We also greatly look forward to showcasing new Ram and Jeep vehicles there for the first time, here in our hometown.”

The Detroit Auto Show returns this year with a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track that will feature a wide range of EV vehicles. The show also includes a first-time, two-day Mobility Global Forum that will spotlight leading voices in the mobility space, including top officials from industry and government.

AutoMobili-D, the show’s technology showcase, presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, will feature startups, technology companies and leading universities.

