Ford Cutting Hundreds of Engineers to Reduce Cost Amid Transition to EVs

The company confirmed it notified several hundred engineers that their jobs were being eliminated.

Associated Press
Jun 27, 2023
Ford
iStock

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it was starting to notify several hundred engineers and other salaried employees that their jobs are being eliminated. The firings come after around 200 Ford contract employees were let go last week.

Spokesman T.R. Reid wouldn't give a specific number of Ford jobs that are being cut this week, but said they are not nearly the scale of those made last summer when the company let go of 3,000 white-collar workers and another 1,000 contractors largely in the U.S.

Most of the cuts were in engineering, but all business units will see job cuts, Reid said.

"Teams that were affected were pulled together yesterday to let them know that there would be actions taken this week. Then individual people will be notified today and tomorrow," Reid said.

CEO Jim Farley has said much of Ford's workforce doesn't have the right skills as it makes the transition from internal combustion to battery-powered vehicles.

This week's moves, he said, show that Ford is adapting to change more consistently. "It's more real time and not kind of big titanic events," he said, adding that the company also is hiring in some areas such as software development.

The job cuts also come as Ford tries to level out what its executives say is a $7 billion cost disadvantage to its competitors. The company also is investing over $50 billion by 2026 to develop and build electric vehicles across the globe.

Ford plans to be able to manufacture EVs at a rate of 600,000 per year by the end of this year and 2 million a year by 2026.

The company has reorganized itself into three business units, Ford Model e for electric vehicles, Ford Blue for vehicles with combustion engines and Ford Pro for commercial vehicles.

Ford's electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology. But its commercial and combustion units are highly profitable.

Company officials said the electric vehicle unit, called "Ford Model e," will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% pretax profit margin.

In May Farley said he did not see reductions in the number of factory employees or among engineers and other office workers.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
A plug-in hybrid gas/electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group dealership, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Stellantis Pursues Global EV Charging Network
June 27, 2023
Ap23178272023433
Ex-Audi Boss Convicted of Fraud in Automaker's Diesel Emissions Scandal
June 27, 2023
Ap23178441055412
Lordstown Files for Bankruptcy, Sues Foxconn
June 27, 2023
Related Stories
A plug-in hybrid gas/electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group dealership, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Automotive
Stellantis Pursues Global EV Charging Network
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Automotive
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Automotive
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
Participant interacting as a pedestrian in a driver-pedestrian simulator.
Automotive
Modeling Human Behavior for Autonomous Vehicles
More in Automotive
A plug-in hybrid gas/electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group dealership, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Automotive
Stellantis Pursues Global EV Charging Network
The networks are to start late this year and have better pricing than the standard charging company rates, says the automaker.
June 27, 2023
Ap23178272023433
Automotive
Ex-Audi Boss Convicted of Fraud in Automaker's Diesel Emissions Scandal
A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros.
June 27, 2023
Ap23178441055412
Automotive
Lordstown Files for Bankruptcy, Sues Foxconn
In early May electronics company Foxconn wavered on a $170 million investment in Lordstown.
June 27, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning sits on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
U.S. Battery Plants for Ford EVs on Track for $9.2B Federal Loan
It would be the biggest award under the program since President Biden took office.
June 26, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Automotive
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Motor fuel taxes generate less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
June 26, 2023
Ap23176773863419
Automotive
U.S. Awarding $1.7B to Buy Electric and Low-Emission Buses
The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses.
June 26, 2023
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Automotive
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
NHTSA estimates it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
June 23, 2023
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
The problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector and can increase the risk of a crash.
June 23, 2023
A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Denver.
Automotive
Tesla Tech Inches Closer to Industry Standard as Rivian Joins Charging Network
It is another domino to fall.
June 21, 2023
Ford
Automotive
Ford Says New Super Duty Heads-Up Display Inspired by Fighter Jets
The HUD system projects information in front of the driver on the lower half of the windshield.
June 21, 2023
Court
Laws & Regulations
Owner of Car Parts Remanufacturing Company Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
He did not pay over $1.2M in payroll taxes.
June 21, 2023
A Toyota Research Institute worker uses a new generative AI technique for vehicle design.
Automotive
Toyota Research Institute Unveils Generative AI Tool for Vehicle Design
The tool could significantly speed up new vehicle development.
June 21, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn., is shown on July 14, 2015.
Safety
Company Unsure if More Air-Bag Inflators Might Explode and Hurl Shrapnel
ARC refuses to issue a full-scale recall, setting the stage for a possible court fight.
June 21, 2023
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian EVs Will Soon Have Access to Tesla Superchargers
An adapter will be available as early as 2024 and Rivian will begin using NCAS charging ports by 2025.
June 20, 2023