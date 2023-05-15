Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

Fisker Inc. began the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and U.S. markets starting in June.

Fisker expects to gradually ramp up production over the course of May and plans to build 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles by end of June, provided all partners deliver. The company plans to increase production further during Q3 2023 to support the delivery roll-out in the rest of its global launch markets and support its 2023 volume forecast of 32,000 to 36,000 vehicles.

Fisker is beginning to gradually ramp-up production while working with the supply chain to ensure all are capable of meeting the brand’s volume and quality expectations. Included in the Fisker Ocean Ones to be produced in May are the first U.S.-bound units for customer deliveries and marketing purposes, which are expected to start arriving in June.

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km2, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims are expected to receive EPA range and regulatory approval and CARB Executive Order later this month.