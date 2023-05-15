Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

The next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June.

Industrial Media Staff
May 15, 2023
Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June.
Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June.
Fisker

Fisker Inc. began the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and U.S. markets starting in June.

READ MORE: Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV 

Fisker expects to gradually ramp up production over the course of May and plans to build 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles by end of June, provided all partners deliver. The company plans to increase production further during Q3 2023 to support the delivery roll-out in the rest of its global launch markets and support its 2023 volume forecast of 32,000 to 36,000 vehicles.

Fisker is beginning to gradually ramp-up production while working with the supply chain to ensure all are capable of meeting the brand’s volume and quality expectations. Included in the Fisker Ocean Ones to be produced in May are the first U.S.-bound units for customer deliveries and marketing purposes, which are expected to start arriving in June.

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km2, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims are expected to receive EPA range and regulatory approval and CARB Executive Order later this month.

Latest in Automotive
Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June.
Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean
May 15, 2023
Mechanic Jon Guthrie inspects the underside of a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at Japanese Auto Professional Service in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Americans Are Holding on to Vehicles Longer Than Ever
May 15, 2023
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Bolivian EV Startup Hopes Tiny Car Will Make It Big in Lithium-Rich Country
May 15, 2023
Tesla
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
May 12, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Automotive
Bolivian EV Startup Hopes Tiny Car Will Make It Big in Lithium-Rich Country
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018.
Automotive
BMW: Don't Drive Older Models With Takata Air Bag Inflators
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a self-driving vehicle, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Waymo Robotaxis Make More Inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco
Truck
Automotive
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
More in Automotive
Mechanic Jon Guthrie inspects the underside of a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at Japanese Auto Professional Service in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Automotive
Americans Are Holding on to Vehicles Longer Than Ever
Potential buyers are repelled by high car prices.
May 15, 2023
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Automotive
Bolivian EV Startup Hopes Tiny Car Will Make It Big in Lithium-Rich Country
The car can be recharged from a household outlet.
May 15, 2023
Tesla
Recalls
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
Drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system.
May 12, 2023
A rendering of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant.
Automotive
Hyundai, Technical College Enter EV Training Partnership
Training emphasis will be placed on safe and effective automotive shop operations, automotive electrical principles and operation and service of electric and hybrid vehicles.
May 12, 2023
Shown is a Toyota logo at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Toyota: Data on More Than 2 Million Vehicles at Risk in Decade-Long Breach
The problem with Toyota's cloud-based Connected service pertains only to vehicles in Japan.
May 12, 2023
This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, a midsize three-row SUV that received a cosmetic and feature refresh for the 2023 model year.
Automotive
Edmunds: Honda Pilot vs. Hyundai Palisade
Which of these practical three-row SUVs is the better choice.
May 11, 2023
Customers look over a Tesla Model Y Long-range on display at the Tesla Gallery on Feb. 24, 2021, in Troy, Mich.
Automotive
Buttigieg: Tesla Shouldn't Call Driving System 'Autopilot'
Because humans are still in control.
May 11, 2023
Shown is a Toyota logo at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Toyota's Profits Rise as Chip Crunch Subsides
But soaring raw material costs hurt the bottom line.
May 11, 2023
Logos at a Nissan showroom are seen in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on March 31, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Reports Surging Profit Amid Strong Sales, Easing Chip Crunch
The automaker saw a seven-fold surge in profit.
May 11, 2023
A woman walks past the logo of Honda Motor Co. in Tokyo on Oct. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Honda Projects Recovery After Profit Drop
Sales took a hit from a semiconductor shortage and restrictions in China related to the coronavirus pandemic.
May 11, 2023
Ap23124563741415
Automotive
Hyundai and Kia Thefts Keep Rising Despite Security Fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles.
May 9, 2023
Ap23118624904735
Automotive
General Motors Hires Former Apple Exec to Run Software Unit
GM and other automakers are looking to software as a major revenue source in the future.
May 9, 2023
Fisker
Automotive
Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV
The owner received their vehicle from Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker at the recently opened Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.
May 5, 2023
Autev
Automation
Startup Launches Autonomous Charging Robot for EVs
It addresses the gaps in EV ownership and charging infrastructure growth.
May 5, 2023
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
The recall includes 231,942 vehicles.
May 5, 2023