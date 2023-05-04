Waymo Robotaxis Make More Inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco

Robotaxis will now pick up and drop off fare-paying passengers in an area spanning 180 square miles.

Michael Liedtke
May 4, 2023
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a self-driving vehicle, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a self-driving vehicle, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time.

The company's cars will also start to pick up more volunteers for testing the autonomous vehicles traversing the more challenging conditions in San Francisco.

The expansion marks the next leg in an ambitious journey aimed at creating a safer and cheaper alternative to ride-hailing services that depend on humans.

The increased territory in the Phoenix area means Waymo's robotaxis will now pick up and drop off fare-paying passengers in an area spanning 180 square miles (466 square kilometers), doubling in size since late last year. Waymo's robotaxis now cover four times more territory than when they began giving rides to fare-paying passengers in the Phoenix area in late 2020.

"We are feeling tremendous wind at our backs," Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo's chief product officer, said in a briefing with reporters.

Waymo, which began as a secret project within Google more than a decade ago, is now hoping to carry that momentum into San Francisco, one of the most densely populated cities U.S. that is also renowned for hilly roads and frequent fog that can flummox driverless vehicles.

Although Waymo has encountered problems both with San Francisco's weather and unexpected stops that have blocked traffic, it's continuing to test its robotaxis throughout the city at all times of the day by providing free rides to its employees and volunteers called "trusted testers."

"There are clearly additional learnings that we are responding to," Panigrahi said of the various problems that Waymo has encountered in San Francisco.

The Mountain View, California, company is seeking approval from California regulators so its robotaxis can start charging fares for rides — something Cruise, a rival driverless service owned by General Motors, has been doing since last June, but only in parts of San Francisco during nighttime hours.

Cruise also recently began giving free rides through most of San Francisco around the clock to volunteer passengers while waiting for state regulators to approve its application to collect fares for service anywhere in the city.

If and when Waymo and Cruise get regulatory approval, San Francisco will become the first U.S. city with two commercial robotaxi services competing against ride-hailing pioneers Uber and Lyft, as well as traditional taxis with humans behind the wheel.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Waymo said its robotaxis are providing an average of 10,000 weekly rides with no humans inside the vehicles other than passengers. Panigrahi said he expects Waymo's robotaxi fleet to be giving 100,000 weekly rides by the summer of 2024.

Latest in Automotive
Large 54543 Hyundai Motor Works With Medical Centersin Korea To Utilize Its Wearable Robot X Ble Me Xfor Patient Rehabilitation
Hyundai Building Wearable Robot for Patient Rehabilitation
April 20, 2023
Cami Stc 3
GM Says 2023 BrightDrop Zevo 600s are Sold Out
April 6, 2023
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Robotaxis Take San Francisco on Ride Into Future
April 5, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a meeting with Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi before they signed a memorandum of cooperation at the White House Complex in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
U.S., Japan Reach Deal on Vital Minerals for EV Batteries
March 28, 2023
Related Stories
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018.
Automotive
BMW: Don't Drive Older Models With Takata Air Bag Inflators
Truck
Automotive
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
Nikola battery-electric semi-trucks are now available at Tom's Truck Center in Santa Ana, Calif. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
Automotive
Tom’s Truck Center Adds Nikola Battery-Electric Semi-Trucks to EV Truck Lineup
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
A BYD ATTO 3 electric sports utility vehicle gets charged as it is displayed at a BYD dealership on April 4, 2023, in Yokohama near Tokyo.
Automotive
Chinese EV Brands Expand to Global Markets
They bring fast-developing technology and low prices that Tesla's CFO says "are scary."
May 2, 2023
The 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Nite Pony Package.
Automotive
Ford Cuts Prices on Mach E
As Tesla raises prices on the Model Y.
May 2, 2023
230502 Hyla Station
Automotive
Nikola, Voltera Building Nationwide Network of Hydrogen Fueling Stations
They plan to put up 50 stations in the next five years.
May 2, 2023
A mural is displayed on the wall outside the Lordstown Motors plant, June 22, 2021 in Lordstown, Ohio.
Automotive
Lordstown Warns It May Fail as Foxconn Gets Jumpy
"There is substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue."
May 1, 2023
Truck
Automotive
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board.
May 1, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
Joby And Toyota Tilt Actuator
Aerospace
Toyota Signs Long-Term Production Deal with eVTOL Maker Joby
Toyota is also Joby’s largest external shareholder, having invested around $400 million in the company.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 913581158
Automotive
NTSB Commends FCC's Vehicle-to-Everything Waiver
This could help get lifesaving V2X technology on roads sooner.
April 28, 2023
Greenlane
Automotive
Daimler Building Nationwide Charging Network for Electric Trucks
Greenlane's first site will be in Southern California, and multiple additional sites are being acquired along various freight routes.
April 28, 2023
Nikola battery-electric semi-trucks are now available at Tom's Truck Center in Santa Ana, Calif. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
Automotive
Tom’s Truck Center Adds Nikola Battery-Electric Semi-Trucks to EV Truck Lineup
The Nikola Tre BEV is expected to travel up to 330 miles on a charge.
April 27, 2023
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Automotive
GM, Samsung Plan New EV Battery Cell Factory in U.S.
But the intended location of the $3 billion factory is still a mystery.
April 25, 2023
Boston Public Schools put its first 20 Blue Bird Vision electric school buses into service.
Automotive
Boston Public Schools Puts First 20 Blue Bird Electric Buses in Operation
The school buses can carry a maximum of 71 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge.
April 24, 2023
Automotive
Automotive
How Will Automakers Transition Their Workforce to Favor EVs?
Auto workers need to retrain themselves to be EV-capable or risk losing their positions.
April 21, 2023
Koji Sato, President of Toyota Motor Co., delivers a speech during a news conference on April 7, 2023, in Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota's New President Vows to Step Up EV Push
He's calling for an aggressive shift on "electrification."
April 21, 2023