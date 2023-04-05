EVject Offers Solution to Safety at Charging Stations

EVject, an electric vehicle charging solutions provider, announced the release of a new breakaway adapter that will enable drivers to immediately disconnect from a charging station and escape situations where they feel threatened.

"Many charging stations are located in dark, isolated and potentially unsafe areas, often making drivers feel unsafe while charging their vehicle,” EVject CEO Erick Vega said. “There are numerous videos online of EV drivers facing dangerous circumstances. We wanted to provide an escape option in these situations.”

EVject’s new charging adapter is compatible with Tesla vehicles and chargers. The company plans to release other versions for a variety of EV brands and charging connectors.

Users can attach the adapter to the charging head when plugging in. In the event of an emergency, drivers press the “Unlock Charge Port” button on the touchscreen and are able to shift the car into drive. The adapter will separate protecting both the vehicle’s charging port and the charger's head as it falls.

"We are eager to partner with EVject on the launch of their new EV charging safety adapter,” said A.J. Rounds, co-founder of venture firm RevRoad. “We are confident that this product will be a game-changer for the industry and are excited to see how it will impact the future of EV charging."

evject.com