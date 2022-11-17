Lucid Reveals New Details About Its First Luxury Electric SUV

Gravity will land in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 17, 2022
Lucid’s next force of nature: A luxury electric SUV like none other.
Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. announced new details about Gravity, the first luxury electric SUV from Lucid.

"Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board."

Gravity will land in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. Lucid is currently finalizing the vehicle design and specifications, in parallel with continuing the expansion of its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, AZ.

Gravity builds upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance and efficiency, setting itself apart from the competition with a previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults. Lucid Gravity also promises more range than any other EV on the market – other than its stablemate, Lucid Air.

With the Lucid Space Concept employed with maximum effect, Gravity, can serve nearly any lifestyle or need, offering flexible seating configurations for five, six or seven adults, in two- and three-row seating configurations.

It will also feature the next-generation Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays, powered by the next generation of the intuitive and elegant Lucid UX software interface.

Further information about the full Lucid Gravity lineup will be released in early 2023 when reservations open. Availability and timing for markets outside the U.S. and Canada will be announced at a future date.

