5G Private Network to Power Live Industrial Applications at IMTS 2022

IEN Staff
Aug 31, 2022
I Stock 1184804450
iStock

The 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) will be at IMTS 2022 in Chicago from September 12 -17.

5G-ACIA member Verizon will build a private 5G network leveraging mmWave and C-Band spectra. The 5G network is tailored for industrial users and will be accompanied with several live demonstrations from 5G-ACIA members: Aalborg University, Bosch, Ericsson, Festo, Fraunhofer IPT, HMS Networks, ifak, Nokia, NXP, Phoenix Contact, Radisys, Qualcomm and Verizon.

IMTS is the largest gathering of industrial manufacturers in North America and a unique, comprehensive event focused on automation. It attracts proven decision-makers looking to develop relationships and strengthen partnerships. It showcases the world-leading technologies these leaders need to win amid the industry disruption and transformation of industry 4.0 and industrial 5G.

The mission of 5G-ACIA is to ensure the best possible applicability of mobile radio especially the 5G technology for connected industries, in particular the manufacturing and process industries.

Latest in Automotive
Acadia Gem Vehicle In Acadia National Park
Acadia GEM Offers Large EV Fleet for Exploring National Park
August 15, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
July 29, 2022
Related Stories
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Automotive
LG, Honda to Set Up U.S. Joint Venture to Make EV Batteries
The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the policy, which would set the nation’s most aggressive mandates for transitioning to electric vehicles.
Automotive
California Poised to Phase Out Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2022 Toyota Avalon, a large, comfortable sedan that gets up to 44 mpg in mixed driving, depending on the trim level.
Automotive
Five Cars That Won't Be Around for 2023
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Automotive
How to Make EVs Without Imports from China
The U.S. needs a national strategy to build an EV ecosystem if it hopes to catch up.
August 31, 2022
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is pictured at a dealer in Tokyo May 11, 2022. Toyota is investing 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Automotive
Toyota Invests Billions in EV Battery Production in Japan, U.S.
Toyota has scored success with the Prius and other hybrid models.
August 31, 2022
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Automotive
LG, Honda to Set Up U.S. Joint Venture to Make EV Batteries
The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America.
August 29, 2022
Cars are parked at an electric charging station in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California is poised to required 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Automotive
Calif. EV Requirements Face Obstacles
The problem areas and what's being done.
August 26, 2022
The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the policy, which would set the nation’s most aggressive mandates for transitioning to electric vehicles.
Automotive
California Poised to Phase Out Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars
The ambitious step could reshape the U.S. car market.
August 25, 2022
657302
Automotive
Polestar to Build Batteries for 'Flying' Electric Boats
Candela’s electric boats ‘fly’ above the surface and use up to 80% less energy at high speeds compared to traditional motorboats.
August 24, 2022
The Oshkosh eJLTV was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid eJLTV.
Automotive
Oshkosh Receives 5 Patents for Hybrid Tactical Vehicle
The vehicle was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid eJLTV.
August 24, 2022
Beowulf from BAE Systems is an unarmored, tracked and highly versatile vehicle for carrying personnel and a variety of payloads in either of its two compartments.
Automotive
BAE's Beowulf Vehicle Gets $278 Million Contract
The vehicle can traverse snow, ice, rock, sand, mud and swamp conditions.
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Automotive
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030.
August 24, 2022
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2022 Toyota Avalon, a large, comfortable sedan that gets up to 44 mpg in mixed driving, depending on the trim level.
Automotive
Five Cars That Won't Be Around for 2023
Small SUVs and sedans make up this list.
August 24, 2022
Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, Aug. 23, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
Automotive
Tesla Hopes New Investors Go for the Ride After Stock Split
Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1.
August 24, 2022
A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America has ignited the specter of a trade war as a domestic imperative of the Biden administration and Democrats collides with the complex realities of globalization.
Trade
New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Raise Talk of Trade War
Manufacturers in Europe and South Korea have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the WTO.
August 24, 2022
One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies.
Operations
Rare Earths Processor Buys Rights to Mine in Greenland
Rare earths are used to manufacture EVs, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery.
August 23, 2022
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
Safety
Fire Risk Prompts Hyundai, Kia Hitch Recalls
They haven't figured out how to fix it yet.
August 23, 2022