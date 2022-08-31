5G Private Network to Power Live Industrial Applications at IMTS 2022

The 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) will be at IMTS 2022 in Chicago from September 12 -17.

5G-ACIA member Verizon will build a private 5G network leveraging mmWave and C-Band spectra. The 5G network is tailored for industrial users and will be accompanied with several live demonstrations from 5G-ACIA members: Aalborg University, Bosch, Ericsson, Festo, Fraunhofer IPT, HMS Networks, ifak, Nokia, NXP, Phoenix Contact, Radisys, Qualcomm and Verizon.

IMTS is the largest gathering of industrial manufacturers in North America and a unique, comprehensive event focused on automation. It attracts proven decision-makers looking to develop relationships and strengthen partnerships. It showcases the world-leading technologies these leaders need to win amid the industry disruption and transformation of industry 4.0 and industrial 5G.

The mission of 5G-ACIA is to ensure the best possible applicability of mobile radio especially the 5G technology for connected industries, in particular the manufacturing and process industries.