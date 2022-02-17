Application Deadline for Dodge's Chief Donut Maker Approaching

Dodge previewed its “Never Lift” campaign in November of 2021 and a part of that plan was searching for a Chief Donut Maker.

WATCH: Dodge to Hire 'Chief Donut Maker' - Published Nov. 10

Dodge recently announced that applications for the role that pays $150,000 are due by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. Requirements include showing, in a video between 30 seconds and two minutes, that the applicant embodies “the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers.”

The “Judging Phase” begins on Mar. 1 and ends on Mar. 17. That phase will be followed by a “Finalist Event and Winner Determination Phase” beginning on Apr. 4 and ending on Apr. 17.

Dodge revealed that champion wrestler Bill Goldberg will oversee a competition between the top 10 finalists. One of the scenarios includes racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight on a closed track. Eliminations will be aired and the final episode will announce the new Chief Donut Maker.

Whoever is selected will act as a Dodge ambassador with a custom wardrobe and drive a Dodge SRT Hellcat.

As of Feb. 11, the brand received over 135,000 entries and approximately 1.3 million site views for the Chief Donut maker landing page.