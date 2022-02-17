Application Deadline for Dodge's Chief Donut Maker Approaching

The gig pays $150,000.

Feb 17th, 2022
Nolan Beilstein
Dodge brand to hire Chief Donut Maker.
Dodge brand to hire Chief Donut Maker.
Stellantis

Dodge previewed its “Never Lift” campaign in November of 2021 and a part of that plan was searching for a Chief Donut Maker.

WATCH: Dodge to Hire 'Chief Donut Maker' - Published Nov. 10

Dodge recently announced that applications for the role that pays $150,000 are due by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. Requirements include showing, in a video between 30 seconds and two minutes, that the applicant embodies “the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers.” 

The “Judging Phase” begins on Mar. 1 and ends on Mar. 17. That phase will be followed by a “Finalist Event and Winner Determination Phase” beginning on Apr. 4 and ending on Apr. 17.

Dodge revealed that champion wrestler Bill Goldberg will oversee a competition between the top 10 finalists. One of the scenarios includes racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight on a closed track. Eliminations will be aired and the final episode will announce the new Chief Donut Maker. 

Whoever is selected will act as a Dodge ambassador with a custom wardrobe and drive a Dodge SRT Hellcat. 

As of Feb. 11, the brand received over 135,000 entries and approximately 1.3 million site views for the Chief Donut maker landing page.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Shamaya Morris, a group leader in Toyota West Virginia's drivetrain plant, is part of dedicated team working toward Toyota's electrified future.
Toyota Expands EV Part Production at 2 U.S. Plants
It's a $90 million investment.
Feb 11th, 2022
Fuel is pumped into a vehicle in Miami, June 14, 2012.
Senators Call for Suspension of Gas Tax
They say the move would help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.
Feb 11th, 2022
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Honda's Sales, Profit Drop
Rising costs and chip shortages are to blame.
Feb 10th, 2022
Trucks are parked in front of the Chateau Laurier as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continue in Ottawa on Feb. 10, 2022.
COVID-19 Protest in Canada Shuts Down Auto Plants
It's forced Ford, GM and other car companies to close plants or reduce production on both sides of the U.S. border.
Feb 10th, 2022
Tesla plant, Fremont, Calif., May 12, 2020.
California Accuses Tesla of Racial Discrimination
The state alleged that Black factory workers are "subjected to racial slurs" and face discrimination in jobs, discipline and pay.
Feb 10th, 2022
The Biden administration is launching its long-awaited plan Feb. 10, 2022, to build out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, pledging $5 billion to states that focus first on stops along interstate highways that could spur a new era of zero-emission travel coast to coast.
States Get Go-Ahead to Build Electric Car Charging Stations
Construction could begin by this fall.
Feb 10th, 2022
The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.
Tesla Recalls More Vehicles as U.S. Agency Increases Scrutiny
It is the fourth Tesla recall made public in the last two weeks.
Feb 10th, 2022
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla Inc. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as its deliveries soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire auto industry. The Austin, Texas, company made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $3.47 billion in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker's third straight profitable year.
Tesla Posts Record Profit
But it won't produce new models in 2022.
Feb 9th, 2022
A woman walks by a Nissan showroom in Tokyo, May 11, 2021.
Nissan Swings Back to Profit Despite Chips Crunch
But the automaker's sales dipped 16%.
Feb 9th, 2022
President Joe Biden listens as Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium, speaks about electric vehicle chargers during an event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington.
Electric Vehicle Charging Company to Build Tennessee Factory
It is expected to produce up to 30,000 charging stations a year and create 500 new jobs.
Feb 9th, 2022
This photo provided by Mazda shows the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, a small rear-wheel-drive roadster that's a rarity among cars today.
Edmunds: Best Car Matches for Valentine's Day
Experts have evaluated five cars with distinct personalities in the hopes of matching you with the next automotive love of your life.
Feb 9th, 2022