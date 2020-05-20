Rate of Traffic Deaths Spikes in March, Despite Restrictions

Emptier streets may be encouraging drivers to flout traffic safety laws.

May 20th, 2020
Associated Press
Car Crash Istock
istock

DETROIT (AP) — The rate of fatal automobile crashes in the U.S. jumped dramatically in March, even though the number of miles driven plummeted due to coronavirus stay-home orders.

The National Safety Council said Wednesday that based on preliminary figures from states, the number of fatal crashes per 100 million miles driven rose an “alarming” 14% compared with March of 2019.

The group pointed to anecdotal reports from states of an increase in reckless driving and speeding due to nearly traffic-free highways during shutdowns that were in effect in March, the latest month for which statistics are available.

“Per mile traveled, our roads are less safe than they were prior to COVID-19,” said Ken Kolosh, the safety council's manager of statistics.

The increase came even though stay-home orders didn't start in much of the nation until the middle of March, Kolosh said.

Yet the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven was 1.22 in March compared with 1.07 a year earlier.

To be sure, the actual number of traffic deaths in the U.S. fell by 8% in March compared with a year earlier as miles traveled dropped 18.6%, according to the safety council. But Kolosh said deaths should have dropped by the same percentage as the number of miles driven.

In April, the Governors Highway Safety Association reported that emptier streets may be encouraging drivers to flout traffic safety laws. Many states reported dramatic increases in speeding. In Los Angeles, speeds were up by as much as 30% on some streets, while authorities in Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska and Utah clocked vehicles going over 100 mph, the association said.

The higher fatality rates run counter to previous recessions, when the number of fatalities per miles driven fell, Kolosh said. “Something very different is happening in this current circumstance with this pandemic,” he said. “A lot of drivers are taking the open roads as an invitation for an open season on speeding and other dangerous behaviors.”

Kolosh said it remains to be seen whether the behavior will continue as states ease stay-home orders and try to bring their economies back to normal.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120.

But the safety council said that even with the number of highway deaths declining in March, they were up about 2% for the first three months of the year. This reverses a downward trend in fatal crashes, the council said.

Kolosh said a strong economy and mild winter in much of the nation caused people to drive more, increasing the number of deaths.

For the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the safety council estimates that 366 people will die on U.S. roadways. If the estimate holds, it will be the lowest number of deaths for the holiday period since 2014.

More in Automotive
Erp
Trends Driving ERP
New technologies are not the only trends that will influence ERP.
May 19th, 2020
Elon Musk March 2020 Ap
Tesla Shareholder Suit Remains On Hold
Shareholders allege Elon Musk’s continued tweeting poses an imminent threat to Tesla.
May 19th, 2020
Cars are parked at a Fiat Chrysler car dealer in Milan, Italy.
European Car Sales See Worst Drop Since Records Began
Strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus closed most dealerships across the continent.
May 19th, 2020
Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
Toyota Vehicles Debut Online as Virus Postpones Auto Show
The move may be a sign of things to come for New York and other shows.
May 19th, 2020
Teslatn
Calif. Rejects SpaceX Subsidies After Tesla Threats
Elon Musk said he'd pull Tesla out of California, and the impacts of that threat are still playing out.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1069672702
Dyson Gives Glimpse at Abandoned Vehicle Prototype
The company pulled the plug on the project last year.
May 19th, 2020
Thumb2
Lessons from Great Recession Keep Automakers Afloat
And this time, the estimates for the auto industry are somehow even more dire.
May 18th, 2020
In this April 27, 2020 file photo, a plastic sheet is laid between two workers needing to face each other to perform their task, as a safety measure for coronavirus contamination, at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants of Atessa, in Central Italy. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed a request for an Italian state-backed loan to help the sector relaunch from the coronavirus shutdown, a move that set off debate in Italy over whether such money should be made available to companies with legal headquarters overseas.
Fiat Chrysler Asks Italy for $6.8B Loan
The move set off debate over allocating funding to companies with their legal headquarters overseas.
May 17th, 2020
In this April 15, 2018 file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer&apos;s lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday, May 15, 2020.
Tesla Picks 2 Cities as Finalists for New Factory
The new factory will be Tesla's biggest so far.
May 17th, 2020
An autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Auto Workers' Tenuous Return a Ray of Hope
The auto industry is among the first major sectors of the economy to restart its engine.
May 15th, 2020
GM Spring Hill manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2016.
GM to Power Tenn. Plant with Solar by 2022
A solar farm in Mississippi will provide the energy.
May 15th, 2020
Jeeptn
Wrangler Tips Over During IIHS Crash Test
And it happened twice.
May 14th, 2020