Volvo Recalls 736K Vehicles

An automatic emergency braking system might not work as designed.

Associated Press
Mar 18th, 2020
Volvo Istock
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 vehicles worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models.

The company says in government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem. If the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash, Volvo said in documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. In a statement Wednesday, Volvo says forward collision warning systems will work as designed, but there's a very small risk in certain environments and temperatures that the automatic braking system won't function properly.

Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to start May 1 in the U.S., according to government documents.


