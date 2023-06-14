World’s Most Remote Robot Automates Amazon Reforestation Project

A project between ABB Robotics and Junglekeepers demonstrates Cloud tech's role in reforestation.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 14, 2023
Abb Robotics Amazon Reforestation Pilot Yu Mi Plants 640 Seed Bags Per Morning During The Pilot Program (1)
ABB Robotics

ABB Robotics is supporting Junglekeepers in their mission to protect 55,000 acres of Amazon rainforest and reverse deforestation. In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, ABB’s cobot YuMi is automating planting tasks in a jungle laboratory, speeding the process and allowing Junglekeepers’ volunteers to focus their valuable time and resources on more impactful work.

Through ABB RobotStudio Cloud technology, ABB experts simulate, refine and deploy the programming required for YuMi’s tasks in the jungle from 7,460 miles away Västerås, Sweden – enabling the world’s most remote robot.

“ABB’s collaboration with Junglekeepers demonstrates how robotics and Cloud technology can play a central role in fighting deforestation as one of the major contributors to climate change," said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation. “Our pilot program with the world’s most remote robot is helping automate highly repetitive tasks, freeing up rangers to undertake more important work out in the rainforest and helping them to conserve the land they live on.”

In a jungle lab, located in a remote region of the Peruvian Amazon, a YuMi cobot has been installed to automate essential tasks in the seed planting process, usually an entirely manual effort. The cobot digs a hole in the soil, drops the seed in, compacts the soil on top and marks it with a color-coded tag. YuMi enables Junglekeepers to replant an area the size of two soccer fields every day in zones requiring reforestation.

At the same time, by automating this task, Junglekeepers’ volunteers are able to focus their valuable time and resources on more impactful work, such as patrolling the area to deter illegal loggers, educating locals on the preservation of the rainforest and planting mature saplings.

Creating a fully remote and autonomous cobot installation also overcomes the difficulty of finding people willing to stay and work in the distant jungle location. After its initial installation, YuMi can carry out its tasks autonomously, with only trouble shooting as needed.

“As of right now, we have lost 20% of the total area of Amazon rainforest; without using technology today, conservation will be at a standstill,” said Moshin Kazmi, Co-Founder of Junglekeepers. “Having Yumi at our base is a great way to expose our rangers to new ways of doing things.  It accelerates and expands our operations and advances our mission.”

The destruction of the Amazon rainforest through human activities such as logging and burning to clear land for agriculture are contributing to the devastating effects of climate change. It is estimated that more than 870,000 km² of the Amazon rainforest have been cleared since 1985, an area larger than France, United Kingdom and Belgium combined. With tens of billions of trees already being gone, the region is warming fast.

“The Amazon is in danger. That’s why we need technology, science and local knowledge to work together in order to save it. Otherwise, we will be too late. The rainforest can be saved, but we must bring together all these elements to make a difference,” said Dennis del Castillo Torres, Director of Forest Management Research at the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute. “It is very important to have a combination of high technology and conservation. There are many technologies that we can use to preserve the forest, and this robot can help a lot to reforest faster, but we have to be very selective. We have to use it in areas of high deforestation to speed up the process of replanting.”

The pilot project is supported by ABB’s RobotStudio Cloud technology, enabling teams all over the world to collaborate in real time. This remote new way of programming enables new levels of flexibility and instant refinement, resulting in greater efficiency and resilience, and no loss of planting time. With more than 25 years of offline programming experience, RobotStudio offers best-in-class digital technology, enabling 99% accuracy between simulation and reality. This allows users to reduce time for testing robotic solutions by 50% and takes production downtimes to zero.

ABB Robotics’ pilot project in the Amazon furthers its objective to contribute to sustainable transformation through intelligent robotics and automation solutions, supporting businesses to increase productivity, reduce waste and maximize efficiency.

In 2022, ABB Robotics collaborated with the Parley Global Cleanup network, a non-profit organization collecting marine plastic waste, to create personalized designer items such as recycled furniture, using 3D additive printing. In accordance with the wishes of Junglekeepers, the pilot scheme in the rainforest with RobotStudio Cloud and YuMi will last for approximately six weeks (across May and June 2023).

Following the conclusion of the pilot program, ABB will explore opportunities to assist Junglekeepers on a more extended basis as well as exploring further opportunities for its robotic solutions and cloud technologies to play a central role in driving sustainable transformation.

Latest in Automation
Abb Robotics Amazon Reforestation Pilot Yu Mi Plants 640 Seed Bags Per Morning During The Pilot Program (1)
World’s Most Remote Robot Automates Amazon Reforestation Project
June 14, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
June 9, 2023
Screenshot 20230608 091552 Gallery
Boston Dynamics Announces New Features, Hardware for Spot
June 8, 2023
A cobot machine-tending application at Konrady Plastics in Indiana.
Lessons Learned From 400 Smart Manufacturing Projects in Indiana
June 7, 2023
Related Stories
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
Screenshot 20230608 091552 Gallery
Automation
Boston Dynamics Announces New Features, Hardware for Spot
Q Span Thread Gauge 1200px Web
Automation
Top 5 Gauges for Flexible QC Automation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Screenshot 20230608 091552 Gallery
Automation
Boston Dynamics Announces New Features, Hardware for Spot
The Spot Arm can now open doors autonomously.
June 8, 2023
A cobot machine-tending application at Konrady Plastics in Indiana.
Automation
Lessons Learned From 400 Smart Manufacturing Projects in Indiana
As more manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 technologies, best practices emerge for successful technology deployments.
June 7, 2023
20230605 En 4555948 1
Automation
Saab Sees Demand for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
The Sabertooth is capable of performing operations to depths of up to 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet).
June 5, 2023
Q Span Thread Gauge 1200px Web
Automation
Top 5 Gauges for Flexible QC Automation
Cobots are making QC automation accessible to small and mid-size manufacturing operations.
June 2, 2023
Comau
Automation
Comau Developing Fully Automated System for Sustainable Battery Recycling, Second-Life Repurposing
The Comau-designed cell will facilitate the manipulation of low-charge batteries.
May 31, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the BlueCruise driver system, which gives the driver the option to go hands-free when certain conditions are met.
Automotive
Edmunds: Who Offers Hands-Free Driving Systems for 2023?
Only a few automakers offer hands-free driving, and each gives its own system a different name.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 1423493008
Automation
How Do Automated Guided Vehicles Improve Manufacturing?
Automated guided vehicles share many advantages of stationary robotics but expand them to mobile workflows.
May 18, 2023
66557 Flr Visionic
Automation
Fuzzy Logic, Visionic Partners in Automating Cleaning of Complex Parts in Aeronautics
In order to reduce the difficulty of these tasks, manufacturers are seeking to automate them.
May 11, 2023
78569774 Lel L Qrs Cmyk Vergr Grey Rz Cmyk (2)
Automation
Automated Real-Time LNG Custody Transfer System Provides Product Quality and Quantity Transparency
It eliminates disputes and reduces maintenance costs.
May 8, 2023
Autev
Automation
Startup Launches Autonomous Charging Robot for EVs
It addresses the gaps in EV ownership and charging infrastructure growth.
May 5, 2023
I Stock 1354205084
Automation
How A.I. Is Shaking Up the Manufacturing Sector Inside & Out
Changes are coming.
April 27, 2023
This photo provided by OpenAI shows Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI. Murati leads OpenAI's research, product and safety teams.
Automation
Insider Q&A: OpenAI CTO Mira Murati on Shepherding ChatGPT
What safety measures do they take? And should these systems be regulated?
April 24, 2023
This photo provided by the Australian War Memorial shows the Montevideo Maru.
Automation
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Locates Sunken WWII Ship
The ship was carrying 1,000 Allied POWs.
April 24, 2023
Quality professional creates and tests the full robotic quality inspection routine for a car door offline in software powered by a digital twin of the hardware.
Operations
Hexagon Launches PRESTO Robotic Inspection Cell
PRESTO enables reduced quality inspection times, increased efficiency and streamlined workflows.
April 19, 2023