Bosch Rexroth Announces Factory Automation Expansion

The project will bolster its custom assembly and linear motion technologies.

Industrial Media staff
Oct 6, 2022
Artist rendering of new, build-to-suit, leased property proposed for Bosch Rexroth operations in Charlotte that offers an increased footprint of 25% and more space for expansion in the future.
Artist rendering of new, build-to-suit, leased property proposed for Bosch Rexroth operations in Charlotte that offers an increased footprint of 25% and more space for expansion in the future.
Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth plans to expand its operations and will move its linear and assembly technology manufacturing facility to a new location in Charlotte, the company announced.

The company has housed operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for over 30 years — the past 26 years at its current location in the Steele Creek neighborhood.

Since experiencing significant growth in its factory automation business, Bosch Rexroth has outgrown its present location and opted to lease and outfit a new, build-to-suit location at 409 Tyvola Road in Charlotte.

The facility will be developed and owned by Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group; Bosch will enter into a long-term lease for the property with SunCap as landlord.

As part of its factory automation portfolio, Bosch Rexroth provides solutions that ensure the efficiency of manufacturers regardless of industry. The operations in Charlotte are specifically dedicated to custom assembly and linear motion technology solutions that are tailored to meet their customers’ variable needs.

The new facility will boast a total footprint of 227,500 square-feet, expanding Bosch Rexroth’s current manufacturing footprint by over 25% with additional room for future expansion as needed. Within the new space, approximately 200,000 square-feet is dedicated to lean manufacturing and logistics, providing enough room to optimize flexible manufacturing for changing demands.

The remaining 27,500 square-feet will be dedicated to a customer showroom and innovation center, training facilities, collaboration space, office space and a flexible galleria that can be used for co-working space, dining, town hall meetings and other activities. Outside, areas will be developed for walking paths and spaces to sit.

Latest in Automation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Cybersecurity
Rockwell Automation Partners with Industrial Cybersecurity Expert Dragos
July 26, 2022
New technologies take on a bigger role in the cockpit, redefining what it means to be a ''Top Gun''.
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' Might Have Drone Wingman, Use AI
July 22, 2022
Representation of Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Work’s new factory in Owariasahi City (CG illustration)
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish New Production Site
June 8, 2022
Related Stories
AIMS -ANCA Integrated Manufacturing System
Automation
AIMS Showcases Smart Automation for Whole Factory Connectivity at IMTS 2022
An open-source connected and automated research vehicle is parked on the roundabout at the Mcity Test Facility, the world’s first purpose-built proving ground for testing the performance and safety of connected and automated vehicles and technologies under controlled and realistic conditions.
Automation
NSF Initiates First Remotely Accessible, AR Facility for Autonomous Transportation Research
The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day.
Automation
Robot that Stocks Drinks Is Newest Thing at the Corner Store
Imts Press Release Graphic (1)
Automation
CGTech to Demo Optimization, Machine Connectivity at IMTS 2022
More in Automation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Low Res Multi Terrain Bot Low Quality mp4
Automation
New Algorithms Help Four-Legged Robots Run in the Wild
Most approaches to train legged robots to walk and navigate rely either on proprioception or vision, but not both at the same time.
October 4, 2022
Tesla Motors, Inc. CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Paris Pantheon Sorbonne University as part of the COP21, United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris on Dec. 2, 2015. An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Automotive
Tesla Robot Walks, Waves, But Doesn't Impress
AI researcher Filip Piekniewski called it “next level cringeworthy.”
October 3, 2022
Chip E Sg V10
Automation
Chipotle Adds Kitchen Robot to Southern California Restaurant
"Chippy" has moved to the next phase of operational testing.
September 28, 2022
AIMS -ANCA Integrated Manufacturing System
Automation
AIMS Showcases Smart Automation for Whole Factory Connectivity at IMTS 2022
AIMS is a suite of interconnected building blocks which can be configured to satisfy requirements.
September 27, 2022
New Image
Automation
Cyngn Gets Major Manufacturer on Board with its Electric Forklifts
The customer manufactures a variety of building materials used in commercial and residential properties.
September 26, 2022
LEAP (Legged Exploration of the Aristarchus Plateau) is a mission concept study funded by ESA to explore some of the most challenging lunar terrains.
Automation
Four-Legged Jumping Robots Headed to the Moon
The robot dog could be on the moon by the late 2020s.
September 22, 2022
An open-source connected and automated research vehicle is parked on the roundabout at the Mcity Test Facility, the world’s first purpose-built proving ground for testing the performance and safety of connected and automated vehicles and technologies under controlled and realistic conditions.
Automation
NSF Initiates First Remotely Accessible, AR Facility for Autonomous Transportation Research
NSF awarded $5 million to the University of Michigan to expand its original CAV proving ground.
September 21, 2022
Einride Pod Germany 1
Automation
Einride's Driverless Electric Freight Trucks Go Live in Germany
A charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented.
September 15, 2022
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told investors at a banking conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.
Automation
GM's Cruise Robotaxi Service to Expand into Phoenix, Austin
When its ride-hailing service enters Phoenix, Cruise will be competing with another robotaxi service.
September 13, 2022
The vision for household humanoid robots like the proposed Tesla Bot is of an artificial servant capable of handling any mundane task.
Automation
Why Household Robot Servants Are Harder to Build than Automated Warehouse Workers
A lot harder.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1056477400
Automation
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
Lawmakers must take steps to protect the human workforce now — before tech behemoths phase it out.
September 7, 2022
The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day.
Automation
Robot that Stocks Drinks Is Newest Thing at the Corner Store
The TX SCARA can restock up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day.
September 1, 2022
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
18 0251 Leidos Hq 5231 Large Xl
Automation
U.S. Navy Awards $358M for Medium-Size Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
The MUUV will provide surface-launched and recovered mine countermeasures.
August 23, 2022