Artist rendering of new, build-to-suit, leased property proposed for Bosch Rexroth operations in Charlotte that offers an increased footprint of 25% and more space for expansion in the future.

Bosch Rexroth plans to expand its operations and will move its linear and assembly technology manufacturing facility to a new location in Charlotte, the company announced.

The company has housed operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for over 30 years — the past 26 years at its current location in the Steele Creek neighborhood.

Since experiencing significant growth in its factory automation business, Bosch Rexroth has outgrown its present location and opted to lease and outfit a new, build-to-suit location at 409 Tyvola Road in Charlotte.

The facility will be developed and owned by Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group; Bosch will enter into a long-term lease for the property with SunCap as landlord.

As part of its factory automation portfolio, Bosch Rexroth provides solutions that ensure the efficiency of manufacturers regardless of industry. The operations in Charlotte are specifically dedicated to custom assembly and linear motion technology solutions that are tailored to meet their customers’ variable needs.

The new facility will boast a total footprint of 227,500 square-feet, expanding Bosch Rexroth’s current manufacturing footprint by over 25% with additional room for future expansion as needed. Within the new space, approximately 200,000 square-feet is dedicated to lean manufacturing and logistics, providing enough room to optimize flexible manufacturing for changing demands.

The remaining 27,500 square-feet will be dedicated to a customer showroom and innovation center, training facilities, collaboration space, office space and a flexible galleria that can be used for co-working space, dining, town hall meetings and other activities. Outside, areas will be developed for walking paths and spaces to sit.