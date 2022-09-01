Robot that Stocks Drinks Is Newest Thing at the Corner Store

Yuri Kageyama
Sep 1, 2022
The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day.
The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day.
AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama

TOKYO (AP) — A small robot with a clip-like hand and enough smarts to know which drinks are popular is part of an effort to make convenience stores even more convenient.

On a recent day in Tokyo, the robot named TX SCARA slid back and forth behind the refrigerated shelves in the back of a FamilyMart store.

The hand on the end of its mechanical arm grasped a bottle or can from the stacks to the side, then the robot slithered to the right spot and placed the drink on the shelf — in a place chosen after its artificial intelligence and tiny cameras matched the kind of beverage to what’s running short.

TX SCARA is filling a needed role in Japan's “conbini,” as the ubiquitous tiny stores selling snacks, drinks and knick-knacks are called.

Most such stores are open 24-seven, filled with 3,000 kinds of products, but have relatively few workers. The beverage shelves in the back are farthest from the cash register, keeping workers running back and forth. And the beverage space is refrigerated, uncomfortably cold for people to stay there too many hours.

TX SCARA, which goes at an undisclosed price, can restock up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. Its artificial intelligence, called “GORDON,” knows when and where products need to be placed on shelves, according to Tokyo-based Telexistence, which created TX SCARA.

“We want to automate all the repetitive jobs and boring jobs done by humans. That is the direction we are going. And the best way to do that is to use the robots,” Chief Executive Jin Tomioka said.

Industrial robots are already common in factories, but Tomioka’s 50-employee company sees great potential at warehouses and home centers, he said. His robots are far more affordable than industrial robots, such as those at auto plants, but can prove just as crucial for social needs, designed to coexist and collaborate with people, helping out with routine and rudimentary tasks.

Tomioka’s robots are tailored for existing stores, which don't have to change their layout or routine. Their hardware uses Nvidia GPU-accelerated AI technologies to allow for remote control over Azure, the cloud computing service operated by Microsoft.

A Telexistence operator wearing virtual reality glasses can see problems when they occur, such as a dropped beverage, and fix them from the company office.

TX SCARA is now at 300 of the 16,000 FamilyMart stores in Japan. There are 40,000 more conbini in Japan, and the U.S. has about 150,000 convenience stores.

With its aging population, Japan has a labor shortage that's expected to only get more severe in coming years.

FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano referred to the Japanese expression “seeking even a cat’s paw for help” to describe how desperate a situation might get. “At FamilyMart, we are seeking a robot’s arm for help,” he said with a laugh.

While modern robots are taking on serious work like mapping disaster zones and helping doctors perform surgery, the humble TX SCARA tirelessly does the unglamorous work of stocking shelves with bottled tea and orange drinks.

IT worker Taisuke Miyaki watched the robot working as he peered into the beverage shelf. He acknowledged he hadn’t noticed it before although he shops at FamilyMart often, especially for his favorite bottled jasmine tea.

“Come to think of it, the shelves are always nicely stocked lately,” he said.

Latest in Automation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
New technologies take on a bigger role in the cockpit, redefining what it means to be a ''Top Gun''.
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' Might Have Drone Wingman, Use AI
July 22, 2022
Representation of Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Work’s new factory in Owariasahi City (CG illustration)
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish New Production Site
June 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 10 33 52 Am
5G and the Factory of the Future
May 31, 2022
Related Stories
Imts Press Release Graphic (1)
Automation
CGTech to Demo Optimization, Machine Connectivity at IMTS 2022
ABB’s next generation of compact, standardized machine tool tending cells include a 6-axis robot ideally suited to the reach and payload requirements of the specific application. FlexLoaders are Ideal for both low and high-volume production, tending vertical lathes, horizontal and vertical machining centers, 5-axis machines and grinders.
Automation
ABB to Display Robotic Innovations at IMTS 2022
The KR1018 7-axis cobot will be mounted on an AGV equipped with a magazine and control system and used to restock cabling machines for a U.S. company in the textile industry.
Automation
Cobots Help a U.S. Textile Company Automate Restocking for Back-to-School Shopping
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automation
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
18 0251 Leidos Hq 5231 Large Xl
Automation
U.S. Navy Awards $358M for Medium-Size Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
The MUUV will provide surface-launched and recovered mine countermeasures.
August 23, 2022
Imts Press Release Graphic (1)
Automation
CGTech to Demo Optimization, Machine Connectivity at IMTS 2022
New features will create “smarter,” more efficient manufacturing processes.
August 16, 2022
ABB’s next generation of compact, standardized machine tool tending cells include a 6-axis robot ideally suited to the reach and payload requirements of the specific application. FlexLoaders are Ideal for both low and high-volume production, tending vertical lathes, horizontal and vertical machining centers, 5-axis machines and grinders.
Automation
ABB to Display Robotic Innovations at IMTS 2022
The company has developed more than 30 new robot, software, digital and educational products in the last year to help manufacturers increase operational performance.
August 16, 2022
Bmw
Safety
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Autonomous Test Car Veers Into Traffic
It caused a series of collisions involving four vehicles.
August 16, 2022
The KR1018 7-axis cobot will be mounted on an AGV equipped with a magazine and control system and used to restock cabling machines for a U.S. company in the textile industry.
Automation
Cobots Help a U.S. Textile Company Automate Restocking for Back-to-School Shopping
It has a payload of 18 kg and a reach of 1,000 mm.
August 11, 2022
The Machine Common Sense robot walks across slippery leaf-covered steps using only proprioceptive feedback and no vision system to help it maneuver.
Automation
Machines Are Learning Common Sense
It's an effort to prepare robots for real-world scenarios.
August 11, 2022
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Probes Tesla Crashes That Killed 2 Motorcyclists
The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
August 8, 2022
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Operations
FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus
To accommodate automation demand.
August 2, 2022
A University of Washington team created a new tool that can design a 3D-printable passive gripper and calculate the best path to pick up an object. The researchers tested this system on a suite of 22 objects, which are shown here.
Automation
How to Help Assembly-Line Robots Shift Gears and Pick Up Almost Anything
Theoretically, a robot could pick up almost anything if its grippers could be swapped out for each task.
July 29, 2022
Cybersecurity
Automation
Rockwell Automation Partners with Industrial Cybersecurity Expert Dragos
The program helps industrial organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.
July 26, 2022
I Stock 1331508432
Automation
Chess-Playing Robot Breaks Child’s Finger
It grabbed its 7-year-old opponent.
July 26, 2022
Capriotti's location, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Automation
Sandwich Chain to Test Automated Pizzeria
Capriotti's plans to purchase up to 100 Piestro Pods.
July 22, 2022
New technologies take on a bigger role in the cockpit, redefining what it means to be a ''Top Gun''.
Aerospace
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' Might Have Drone Wingman, Use AI
New technologies are set to redefine what it means to be a “Top Gun."
July 22, 2022
Xu Baoqiang, general manager of Baidu Autonomous Driving Vehicle manager, briefs members of the media on the Apollo RT6, a fully electric vehicle with an 'optional' steering wheel that can be removed or installed when required, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu on Thursday, July 21 unveiled its latest electric autonomous driving vehicle that it says will be soon be part of its robotaxi fleet, as China pushes forward with its autonomous driving ambitions.
Automation
Baidu Unveils Latest Autonomous Electric Vehicle: Apollo RT6
“We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today.”
July 21, 2022