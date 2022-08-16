CGTech to Demo Optimization, Machine Connectivity at IMTS 2022

CGTech will attend IMTS 2022 from September 12 – 17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois at booth #133340. The CGTech team will be demonstrating the latest release of their simulation software, VERICUT 9.3, which boasts enhancements and new features to the core software to create “smarter,” more efficient manufacturing processes.

VERICUT simulates CNC machining to detect errors, potential collisions and areas for improvement. The software operates independently, but also integrates with all leading CAM systems.

Throughout the event, the CGTech team will give demonstrations of their solutions for verification, simulation and optimization of NC programs, including the latest features available in VERICUT 9.3 such as the Tool Performance Database and Machining Optimization Data in Tool Manager, and other improvements to VERICUT’s core functionality.

In collaboration with Okuma and Sandvik Coromant, visitors can see the effects of VERICUT’s Force optimization module in CGTech’s booth and watch the part machined live at Okuma’s booth #338500.

Users can view live demos of the new CNC Machine Connect module developed in partnership with Scytec in booth #133240. Scytec’s DataXchange software pulls data directly from machines on the shop floor to improve VERICUT’s simulation and verify that setup information matches prior to running a part for the first time.

CGTech is also partnering with ICAM to offer a bundle on ICAM’s adaptive post-processor with a VERICUT Machine Configuration (VMC). Customers can fully utilize and protect their machines faster and at a reduced cost as a benefit of this partnership.

CGTech’s Director of Project Management, Gene Granata, will be speaking during IMTS on Monday, September 12th at 11am in room W193-A. The presentation is titled Facing the Machinist Shortage: Adopting Technology to Fill the Experience Gap and Do More with Less. The discussion will address the machinist shortage that many shops are facing and how adopting advances in technology and software can bridge the growing experience gap.



