ABB to Display Robotic Innovations at IMTS 2022

IEN Staff
Aug 16, 2022
ABB's next generation of compact, standardized machine tool tending cells include a 6-axis robot ideally suited to the reach and payload requirements of the specific application. FlexLoaders are Ideal for both low and high-volume production, tending vertical lathes, horizontal and vertical machining centers, 5-axis machines and grinders.

ABB has developed more than 30 new robot, software, digital and educational products in the last year designed to help industrial manufacturers of all sizes increase operational performance.

At IMTS 2022, held September 12 to 17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, ABB will feature a selection of these recent robotic innovations in the North Hall (Booth #236520), including versatile industrial and collaborative robots, and software advancements that reduce programming and operational complexity.

ABB will also display a selection of interactive robotic educational tools and training programs at the Smartforce Student Summit (North Building, Booth #215110).

In North Hall (Booth #236520)

GoFa Collaborative Robot Welding Cell

Designed to safely work directly and continuously alongside humans and to be very easy to install and use, GoFa helps businesses automate processes involving heavier loads and longer reaches to assist workers with repetitive and ergonomically challenging tasks.

Designed to safely work directly and continuously alongside humans and to be very easy to install and use, GoFa helps businesses automate processes involving heavier loads and longer reaches to assist workers with repetitive and ergonomically challenging tasks.

GoFa will perform interactive, live arc welding demos. Visitors to the booth will be able to use ABB’s customizable two-button Lead-Through Programming function to tack and weld small parts. By moving the robot in the desired weld path, visitors will create their own weld program and watch GoFa replicate that path in a live weld.

Additive Manufacturing Cell with the 3D Printing PowerPac

A live 3D printing demo featuring an ABB absolute accuracy IRB 4400 robot equipped with a MDPH2 end-of-arm-tool, the original direct pellet-to-print large-format extruder from Massive Dimension.

The demo is powered by the recently introduced 3D Printing PowerPac for ABB’s RobotStudio simulation and offline programming software. The new PowerPac eliminates time consuming manual programming by translating any standard slicer software design into ABB’s simulation environment and robot code. This means an operator can progress from the CAD design stage to final modeling of a product in just half an hour.

MiniMAC Grind Robotic Deburring Cell from MESH Automation

MESH Automation, an ABB Robotics Value Provider (system integrator), will be displaying a version of its MiniMAC Grind Deburring featuring an ABB IRB 2600 robot and a multi-tool end-of-arm tooling mounted to the robot, which eliminates the need for tool changes. The “pre-machining” system automatically removes excess material from recently cast metal parts.

MiniMAC Grind Robotic Deburring Cell from MESH Automation

MESH Automation, an ABB Robotics Value Provider (system integrator), will be displaying a version of its MiniMAC Grind Deburring featuring an ABB IRB 2600 robot and a multi-tool end-of-arm tooling mounted to the robot, which eliminates the need for tool changes. The "pre-machining" system automatically removes excess material from recently cast metal parts.

FlexLoader Machine Tool Tending Cell

FlexLoader Machine Tool Tending Cell

User-friendly FlexLoader Vision provides the flexibility to automate the machine tending of parts that range from small to very large, increasing machine tool utilization by as much as 60 percent while reducing operating costs.

User-friendly FlexLoader Vision provides the flexibility to automate the machine tending of parts that range from small to very large, increasing machine tool utilization by as much as 60 percent while reducing operating costs.

At the Smartforce Student Summit (North Building, Booth #215110)

Cobot FlexTrainer Education Cell

Designed for interactive classroom training using the latest ABB programming technology with any of ABB’s collaborative robots, the IMTS demo features the new 6-axis GoFa collaborative robot. With the Cobot FlexTrainer education cell students can easily program ABB cobots via Lead-Through programming and ABB’s new Wizard easy programming software.

The training cell is fenceless, allowing greater interaction between the students and the robot. It features all of the capabilities of ABB’s collaborative robots, including the industry’s most versatile and powerful controller, an ABB FlexPendant, and access to RobotStudio, ABB’s offline programming software.

AR/VR Station

A virtual reality and augmented reality station where students and teachers can dive into the virtual world and interact with ABB robots via RobotStudio, ABB’s offline simulation and programming software that we offer to schools for free for educational use.

Curriculum Samples and Info on SMART Certification

A comprehensive display of ABB’s robotics STEM education curriculum materials intended to bridge the gap between education and industry, and to support teaching robotics at all types of schools. Plus, info about SMART Certification: Information about how students and teachers can become ABB certified through our SMART certification for STEM program.

For more information, visit www.abb.com/robotics.


