Cobots Help a U.S. Textile Company Automate Restocking for Back-to-School Shopping

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 11, 2022
The KR1018 7-axis cobot will be mounted on an AGV equipped with a magazine and control system and used to restock cabling machines for a U.S. company in the textile industry.
Kassow Robots

Kassow Robots, a developer of 7-axis cobot solutions for machine tending, material handling and related applications, announced its KR1018 7-axis cobot is being deployed as part of a solution to automate the textile industry. 

Kassow Robots partner Project Group GmbH in Kranenburg (Germany/North Rhine-Westphalia) developed an automated guided vehicle (AGV)/cobot solution in collaboration with OEM Saurer Technologies GmbH & Co. KG.

An order of more than 60 AGV/cobot solutions will be delivered in stages to a U.S. client in the textile industry.

The 7-axis KR1018 has a payload of 18 kg and a reach of 1,000 mm.

The cobot will be mounted on an AGV equipped with a magazine and control system and used to restock cabling machines, which will ensure seamless bobbin changes and improve material tracking.

The KR1018 is mounted on a linear axis, making it extremely mobile and capable of restocking machines at different heights.

The seventh axis enables continuous dispensing, welding and material-removal applications regardless of access angle and without the need to reorient the arm, which allows for a smaller footprint and higher productivity.

hubspotlinks.com 

kassowrobots.com

