How Automation Tech Is Aiding a Safer Recovery

Increased productivity and reduced costs are obviously a boon to the bottom line, but these technologies are also helping to enhance new safety policies.

Nov 10th, 2020
Dijam Panigrahi
Augmented Reality2

The pandemic’s effects on the economy, as well as that of individual businesses and their bottom lines, has added pressure to companies that need to become even more efficient with their factory operations. 

While many of these manufacturing facilities continue to rely heavily on human labor, an increasing number of locations have begun to implement automation technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) as a way to speed efficiencies, lower costs, and minimize human touch points for social distancing.

The statistics show that this shift is picking up momentum, as over half of the warehouse operators who participated in a recent survey commissioned by Honeywell1 reported they’re more willing to invest in automation because of the pandemic. Other companies, particularly in aerospace manufacturing, show that 42 percent of manufacturers2 in this sector are looking to implement automation tech such as AR/VR in the next 12 months.

The business benefits of increased productivity and reduced costs are obviously a boon to the bottom line. However, other leading drivers show that these technologies are helping to enhance new social distancing policies enacted during the early days of the pandemic.

The automotive industry saw this first-hand as the majority of car manufacturers completely shut down their operations in March after the widespread outbreak of COVID-19. This shutdown had a profound impact on the industry, as the supply of new cars dried up - forcing many car buyers to instead opt for used cars, which subsequently saw their prices rise precipitously.

The automotive industry had to deal with a second blow in the summertime, as many of plant workers decided to remain home for fear of catching the virus while working at the manufacturing facilities. This placed additional pressure on production lines, just as the economy began to feel a restart across the country.

Increased Flexibility Across Manufacturing Facilities

The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the need for more operational flexibility where advanced technology and automation can be applicable. In addition, the ability to scale up or down quickly in order to meet project deadlines, without impacting hourly shifts, has further helped with manufacturing efficiency.

Technologies such as robotics and automation have also greatly increased across plant floors, especially as the need to adhere to tighter supply chain and logistics demands has been paramount this summer. And while these have been growing in importance for manufacturers such as carmakers, consumer goods, cleaning products and consumer electronics have also been more reliant upon them to meet the demands of online shopping.

AR/VR, in particular, has been showing great promise for auto manufacturers for a number of uses.

The technology allows automotive designers and manufacturers the ability to:

  • Conduct real-time 3D visualization and CAD for design and manufacturing.
  • Implement faster training cycles.
  • Professionals can work at drastically higher levels.
  • Some manufacturers report minimized errors using AR/VR through instructions overlay, remote assistance, and better planning and visualization.

This has resulted in a more than 40 percent increase in productivity in some instances. AR/VR technologies provide significant time savings to the manufacturing build process through optimized decision process, which positively impacts the entire OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act).

One caveat facility managers must take into account is that not all automation technologies are created equal. It is important to pay close attention to the technology infrastructure and to choose a platform that is cloud-enabled so that projects can truly scale when needed. Manufacturers are overcoming their growth limitations by leveraging cloud-based (or remote server based) AR/VR platforms powered by distributed cloud architecture and 3D vision-based AI. These cloud platforms provide the desired performance and scalability to drive innovation at speed and scale.


Dijam Panigrahi is Co-founder and COO of Grid Raster Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based AR/VR platforms. For more information please visit www.gridraster.com

  

1: https://www.supplychainquarterly.com/articles/3649-pandemic-pressure-pushes-warehouse-automation-demand 
2: https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2020-09-17/survey-finds-covid-spurring-industry-interest-ar-vr 

 

 

 

 

More in Automation
Walmarttn
Walmart Is Firing its Inventory Robots
For once, robots are being replaced by humans.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.
Ford Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Profit
The company ran many of its plants on full overtime and on weekends through the quarter, trying to make up lost production.
Oct 29th, 2020
I Stock 524303913
Fiat Chrysler Hires 4,100 Detroit Residents for New Plant
The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters under its agreement with the city.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Laborers work at a building construction site in Gauhati, India, Oct. 19, 2020.
Study: COVID Speeds Up Human Vs. Machine Labor Standoff
The World Economic Forum expects work to be split equally between machines and people by 2025.
Oct 21st, 2020
Teslabuttdial
No Refund in Sight for Tesla Customer 'Butt-Dialing' Upgrade
The accidental purchase cost him more than $4,000.
Oct 19th, 2020
The system's self-healing ion gel enables the robot to restore its mechanical functions when 'injured' with a cut from a sharp object.
'Mini-Brains' Help Robots Recognize Pain, Self-Repair
The novel approach reduces wiring requirements and response times five to 10 times compared to conventional robots.
Oct 16th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
5 Reasons Smart Automation Is a Good Investment
Software-Defined Manufacturing strategies leverage software, computer vision, machine learning, adaptive robotics ... and the current workforce.
Oct 16th, 2020
Top View Of Man Worker With Protective Mask Working In Industrial Factory Or Warehouse 1238008812 8256x5168 (1)
Q&A: Balancing 'Big Brother' Tech with Worker Safety
How COVID is shining a light on opportunities for connected worker technology that could not only improve plant safety, but operational efficiency.
Oct 15th, 2020
Mb Thumb
CAT Gets Boost from Driverless Construction Equipment
Sectors like mining have been hit hard by virus outbreaks.
Oct 13th, 2020
Logistics And Transportation Of Container Cargo Ship And Cargo Plane With Working Crane Bridge In Shipyard At Sunset, Logistic Import Export And Transport Industry Background 1144933955 4048x2236
Automating for a Touchless Supply Chain
The ability to reallocate resources towards revenue-generating activities instead of manual labor is driving the shift.
Oct 13th, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Counteracting the Counterfeit Problem
A look at the history of counterfeiting and new measures being taken to target the $250 billion that industrial businesses lose annually to these illegal activities.
Oct 9th, 2020